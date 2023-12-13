Activists from Harrogate Extinction Rebellion join ‘Day of Action for Climate Justice’
A group from XR Harrogate was part of more than 100 activists from Yorkshire who braved the wind and rain of Storm Elin in Leeds as part of a ‘Day of Action for Climate Justice’.
Banners made by a member of the XR Harrogate team were displayed prominently in the city centre on Saturday during the demonstration which was held to coincide with the UN's latest round of global climate talks in Dubai attended by 167 world leaders, including the Pope and King Charles III.
Members of XR Harrogate, which formed in early 2020, called for world leaders to more to cut fossil fuels and provide ‘Climate Justice’ for the nations suffering from adverse climate changes which they have not been responsible for.
Protesters also demanded that the UK Government do more than talk about climate change.
It wasn’t the first time XR Harrogate has made its voice heard in public.
In 2021, members turned out at COP26 in force in Glasgow.
More prone to protests than stunts, the same year also saw the group admit it had removed the plastic grass from raised flower beds on Cambridge Street in the retail heart of Harrogate and replaced it with real soil.
The results of COP28 hosted by the United Arab Emirates, one of the world's ten largest oil producers, are already being questioned.
The deal calls on all countries to move away from using fossil fuels for the first time but not to actually phase them out.
Anyone who would like to find out more about XR Harrogate’s future activities, should come along to the Quaker Friends Meeting House at 12A Queen Parade in Harrogate on Wednesday, January 17 at 7.30pm, for a free talk called Empowering Local Energy Communities.
As well as explaining how to take back control of our energy systems, getting real energy security at affordable prices without harming the planet further, people can meet XR Harrogate members and find out more about the group and its plans.
Information: https://rebellion.global/groups/gb-harrogate/