A59 at Kex Gill between Harrogate and Skipton on course to reopen by end of June, say council

The road, between Skipton and Blubberhouses, has been closed since February 2 and the council has assured motorists that it will be open before the end of June.

Following the preparatory work, a 100-tonne crane required to carry out the repair scheme has now been installed on-site and is being used to drive long sheets of steel into the ground.

Once this has been completed, the excavated area will be filled in between the steel sheets and the road to provide strength and stability.

Councillor Karl Battersby, Corporate Director of Environment at North Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to thank you once again for your patience and reiterate that we are doing all we can to complete the repair as quickly and safely as possible.

"We anticipate this to be before the end of June, subject to any unforeseen delays.”