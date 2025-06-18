‘A crucial part of tackling the housing crisis’: Ripon barracks’ historic buildings to be demolished as part of 1,300-home development

The historical features of Ripon’s military barracks will be preserved but the Second World War-era huts could be lost as part of a redevelopment to create 1,300 new homes.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency, Homes England, has confirmed that it has bought the barracks from the Ministry of Defence.

The deal paves the way for the redevelopment, which has already received outline planning permission from North Yorkshire Council.

The development will be delivered in phases, with initial work beginning at the vacant Deverell Barracks site to provide the first 150 new homes.

The remaining areas – Claro Barracks, Laver Banks, and the former Engineering Park – will be developed following the scheduled departure of the Royal Engineers to Marne Barracks, in Catterick Village.

The plans include a new primary school, community centre, shops and business areas, sports pitches and a care home.

Since the scheme was first discussed several years ago, there has been discussion in the city about what will happen to some of the site’s structures, which include training huts used to prepare for the D-Day landings.

While Homes England said it would work with the Ministry of Defence to honour the site’s military past through “appreciative design, landscaping, and interpretive elements within the new community”, officials have stopped short of saying the building will be preserved.

Instead, Homes England said notable historical features of the site, such as the linear parade ground layout and the original footpath network, would be integrated into the housing scheme.

Commenting on the scheme, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary for Housing, Angela Rayner, said: “Unlocking underused public land like Ripon Barracks is exactly the kind of practical action people want to see, and a crucial part of tackling the housing crisis we face.

“By working with Homes England as a key delivery partner, we’re making a real difference for people in North Yorkshire by creating vibrant communities and driving economic growth.”

Homes England will act as the main developer for the scheme and will deliver the infrastructure needed before construction can begin.

This includes the planning of site-wide drainage and the supporting road network.

Eamonn Boylan, chief executive of Homes England, said: “This milestone achievement is the result of two government bodies uniting to drive forward this government’s mission of building 1.5 million homes this parliament.

“By combining the Ministry of Defence’s land assets with Homes England’s planning and development expertise, we’ve unlocked a site with a historic past which we’re determined will shape the development’s future.”

Deputy head of major disposals for Defence Infrastructure Organisation, Robert Smith, added: “This is an important milestone in bringing forward Ripon Barracks for redevelopment and is testament to the strong collaboration between all partners involved.

“Ripon Barracks has a rich history and this is an excellent example of how sites that are no longer needed by the military can be unlocked to bring real benefits to the local community.”