£50,000 Follifoot underpass improvement to be decided on

Up to £50,000 will be put towards a major revamp of a rural underpass of the A658, in a bid to make the track more accessible for bikers and safer for horse riders.

A decision on whether to implement the improvements at Follifoot underpass will be made by cabinet member for sustainable transport Phil Ireland at a May 2 meeting.

A report by council officers outlined the current use and issues with the underpass, which is located off the A658 in woodland.

"Enough is really enough": Langthorpe development approved despite councillor's protests

"The underpass is of fairly basic construction with a corrugated metal roof and flooring which has deteriorated over time and is often extremely muddy," the report states.

"The approaches to the underpass comprise a stone based surface which has become narrower over time due to the encroachment of vegetation.

"The intention from HBC officers has been to develop a scheme that works for all users, whilst being particularly mindful of the needs of the equestrian community, especially so given that children with disabilities use the underpass on horseback."

"UK-first" environmentally-friendly business park near Harrogate approved

Follifoot Park Riding School and Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group, both two horse riding groups who regularly use the underpass, contacted the council to support the move.

The proposal has also been supported by Harrogate Cycle Action.

Funding for the proposal would come from the council's Sustainable Transport Reserve, which would contribute £50,000, while a further £10,000 previously secured through a section 106 contribution from the nearby Harrogate rugby club development would also be available.

Harrogate Local Plan: Council responds to Flaxby Park's calls for "independent" review into new village

The funds are estimated to cover the estimated project cost of £50,775, plus the concreting of the underpass which is envisaged to cost less than the remaining £9,225.

If approved, a predicted timescale for the project would see work completed by September 23.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service