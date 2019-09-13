£45,000 to be spent on Harrogate branding project

More than £40,000 of council funds will be tipped into creating a branding campaign, aimed at advertising Harrogate to businesses as a great place to live, work and invest in.

Harrogate Borough Council will play a leading role in the project, and will appoint a steering group of representatives from "key sectors" of the Harrogate district, including figures from businesses, charities and community groups.

They will be tasked with developing an "over-arching place brand" for the Harrogate district, which can then be used by all stakeholders either alone or in conjunction with their own branding.

Practically, the group will be asked to help design a visual ‘bible’ including style guides, typefaces, fonts, and colour palettes that can be applied across all media.

The project will also use photos and images of the district in a bid to illustrate and reflect the region's assets.

The creation of a 'place narrative' was greenlit by cabinet member for economic development Graham Swift earlier this month, and will see £45,000 from the council's transformation reserves put towards it.

The deputy leader said the move would advertise what the town could offer to businesses around the country.

"The Harrogate district is an amazing part of the country and we all have our own reasons why we choose to live in, work in or visit the area. For some people, it's all about tea rooms, enjoying the luxury of a spa town or perhaps being surrounded by beautiful countryside," he said.

"While all of these are true, there is so much more to the district which we don't always hear about. We are also home to exciting and innovative digital businesses, we have one of the largest start up records in the region and have a number of businesses, large and small, that have a national foothold we wish to nurture. This work will help us capture all that is good about the district.

"It will bring together the many vested interests and enable us to strengthen our story in a consistent manner to enhance the reputation of the whole of the district when we speak to investors, visitors and residents."

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter