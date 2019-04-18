400 home development proposed for Knaresborough

A proposal for more than 400 homes near Knaresborough could be the latest large-scale housing project to be given the go-ahead in the district.

An outline application for 402 dwellings on land at Highfield Farm, York Road has been submitted to Harrogate council, with officers recommending the project for approval.

The region's two local councils have voiced opposition to the project, with Goldsborough Parish Council objecting over concerns relating to increased traffic, damage to the area's rural nature, a lack of public transport and pressure on local and community services.

Likewise, Knaresborough Town Council have issues with what they perceive as a lack of vehicle, cycle and pedestrian access to the site.

The application by Taylor Wimpey UK includes provision for up to 40 per cent of the dwellings to be classified 'affordable'.

Up to 60 per cent of the homes will be two-bedroom dwellings with the remainders to be one, three or four bedrooms.

Highways England had initially objected to the project over concerns that it would hamper traffic nearby on the A1, where queuing already occurs.

However, following negotiations with the applicants, the authority has softened its stance, with a contribution from the developers to go towards road improvement works on the highway.

The project, which is mentioned in Harrogate's draft local plan as site K25, has been recommended for approval by council officers.

A report on the the proposal states the site will contribute hundreds of homes to the council's housing land supply.

"Whilst the council can now demonstrate a five-year supply of land for housing it is important to take steps to maintain it," the report states.

"The proposed development is not considered to have any adverse impacts

which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the

scheme."

Planning committee councillors will make a decision on whether to proceed with the project at their April 25 meeting.

If approved, it'll be the latest in a string of developments for hundreds of homes in Knaresborough.

Immediately to the west of the site is the Manse Farm development which was approved in 2018 and includes plans for 600 dwellings, a primary school and employment land.

In January this, councillors approved a 175-dwelling application at Bar Lane, despite concerns over traffic, pollution and over-development around the historic market town.

Applicants Taylor Wimpey will also have another application heard at the planning committee for 63 dwellings at Langthorpe.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter