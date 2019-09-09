250 new homes proposed for Harrogate

Harrogate's building boom looks set to continue, with a plan for nearly 250 homes in the town's east submitted to council.

Developers Persimmon Homes lodged plans for 244 homes on Kingsley Drive in August.

It's the latest move by the developer in the area, who are already building 61 homes directly east of the proposed site.

Their latest plans involve the construction of hundreds of new two and two and-a-half storey homes, 108 of which will be two-bedroom dwellings.

Another 66 will have three bedrooms; 50 will be four bedrooms; four will be give bedrooms and 16 will have one bedroom.

A planning statement by the applicants state that 40.2 per cent of the homes will be classified as affordable and will be "pepper potted" throughout the new neighbourhood.

Two new T-junctions with Kingsley Drive will be made to provide access to the site.

In their statement, Persimmon Homes write that they envisage making a financial contribution via a Section 106 agreement in order to help provide additional school places to cater for new children who will live at the development.

Persimmon Homes aren't the only builders taking action in the area, with councillors in November approving Stonebridge Projects' bid to build 90 homes on greenfield land on Kingsley Road.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter