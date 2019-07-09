175-homes for Boroughbridge field would "exceed development limit"

A plan for 175-homes on the outskirts of a North Yorkshire village is set to be rejected, over concerns that it'll "reduce the gap" between neighbouring communities.

Members of Harrogate's planning committee will be asked to consider refusing the application by Gladman Developments for 175-dwellings off Leeming Lane at Boroughbridge next week.

Chief among councillor officers' concerns are that the development, on a field currently used for agricultural purposes, would cut down on green space between Kirby Hill and Boroughbridge.

A report on the proposal states that the site is un-allocated in the draft local plan, and exceeds the development limit of Boroughbridge.

"Given the 'significant weight' that can now be given to the emerging local plan, the application site, being beyond the development limit would result in significant landscape harm," the report states.

It won't be the only greenfield development councillors will be asked to decide on.

Also on the agenda is a proposal for 46-homes for land off Otley Road at Killinghall.

While the site isn't allocated in Harrogate's draft local plan, the "site lies within the development limits", according to the council officer's report.

The proposal sits within a busy patch of development - to the north of the site, planning permission has been granted for 135 dwellings, while to the east, a further 120 dwellings are to be built.

In recommending the plan for approval, council officers state that the site lies on the edge of a "sustainable settlement" - the northern edge of Killinghall - while no consultee objections were received.

Developers Linden Homes would contribute funds towards education and public spaces in the town, if approved, as part of an agreement with the authority.

Councillors will also be asked to consider a plan for 14-apartments on a brownfield site at Knaresborough, east of Hambleton Grove.

The site has been previously cleared and has planning permission for business units to be built on it, with the area historically used for employment purposes.

While council officers concede the development will result in a loss of employment space, two unsuccessful tender exercises have been unable to find a viable business developer, with a conversion into dwellings a more suitable use for the site.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter