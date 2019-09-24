130 new homes to be built in Harrogate's south-west

More than 100 new homes are set to be built on Harrogate's south-western edge, the first of a raft of development to come to the area in coming years.

Stonebridge Homes' application for 130 dwellings at Castle Hill Farm, on Whinney Lane, was approved by Harrogate's planning committee earlier this month.

Seventeen objections were submitted to the council over the plan, with residents' concerns including a lack of infrastructure and local medical services, public transport, and how the development could impact on traffic congestion, road safety and impact of additional traffic on air quality and road safety.

However, councillors followed officers' recommendations, which stated the benefits of the proposed development outweighed any harm that would arise from the development.

Officers stated that the development would also provide 52 homes classified as "affordable".

All the proposed dwellings are two-storey in scale and include a mix of detached and semi-detached.

The developers have agreed to provide £441,870 for primary places and £342,951 for secondary places at local schools, as dictated in a s106 agreement.

More than 3,000 new homes are proposed to be built primarily in Harlow and Pannal Ash in Harrogate's draft local plan, which is set to be adopted before the end of the year.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter