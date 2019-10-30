10 per cent rise for taxis and hire cars in Harrogate proposed

A proposal to increase all hackney carriage and private hire licence fees by 10 per cent is set to be considered by councillors next week.

The authority's licensing committee will vote on Wednesday whether to endorse the move, which would see the cost of renewing a one year licence jump from £226 to £249.

Harrogate Borough Council's licensing service issues around 450 hackney and private hire vehicle licences each year.

The Licensing Committee annually reviews the fees and charges for these licences and other related activities.

According ot the council, the proposed fees are set on a "cost recovery basis", and are aimed at covering the costs of vehicle and operators’ licences, inspections of vehicles, the provision of hackney carriage stands, and administration.

"To set the fees too high risks the council being challenged in the courts by those licensed, while to set the fees too low would mean that the Council tax payer is subsidising local businesses," a council report on the matter states of the chosen fees.

If endorsed, a 28-day consultation period will be held inviting feedback on the proposed changes.

Taxi fares in Harrogate were increased by three per cent from December last year, in a move that cabinet member Coun Mike Chambers said at the time was “as fair as possible” for both cab drivers and their clients.

It followed a period of consultation after taxi drivers voiced their concerns that the proposed rate rise was too low.

Earlier in the year the Harrogate Hackney carriage trade asked for a 4.78 per cent rise, with Coun Chambers countering with a 2.5 per cent rise in response. A three per cent rise was then proposed.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter