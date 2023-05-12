Police warning to Harrogate district drivers after ‘large diesel spill’ hits road near Knaresborough
Traffic is getting back to normal today after a diesel spill near Knaresborough.
North Yorkshire Police issued a warning to motorists yesterday afternoon, Thursday after what they said was a “a large diesel spill” on the Arkendale crossroads on the A6055.
Police contacted the highways authorities to clear the highway on the 25-mile stretch of road running from Knaresborough to Boroughbridge.
But they warned drivers to be aware if travelling in the area.