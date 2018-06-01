Police search after reports of man carrying knife in Harrogate chase

Officer are continuing to search for a man after what police are describing as 'an altercation' in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police received reports at 2pm that two men were involved, one of them was seen chasing the other along Church Street towards Bilton Lane at 2pm today. Police are still trying to establish if one of the men was carrying a knife.

One of the men has been detained but police are continuing to search for the second man. Enquiries are being made by officers at train and bus stations.

There are no reports of injuries.

If you have information call 101 or to remain anonymous call 0800555111, and quote the reference number NYP-01062018-0318