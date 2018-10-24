Police pair voted Public Choice

Two police officers who wrestled a knife-wielding man to the ground in a “dramatic and bloody domestic incident” in Tadcaster have been given a top award.

PCs Richard O’Connell and Craig Davies were voted winners of the Public Choice Award 2018 by members of the public for their outstanding courage in the incident last May.

North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan presented the trophy to PC Craig Davies.

PC Davies said: “It was a great honour to be nominated alongside all the other officers and staff who won awards this year, and it is an incredible privilege to win.

“I’d just like to say a big thank you to all the people who voted for me and Richard.”

Each year, North Yorkshire Police collects nominations for officers, police staff and volunteers who have shown particular courage, inspiration or compassion in the course of their duties over the previous year.

The top nominees are then put out to the public, so they can vote on who they want to receive the prestigious Public Choice Award.

More than 4,000 people across North Yorkshire voted in this year’s Public Choice Award.

A force spokesman said: “The public’s pick were Selby PCs O’Connell and Davies, who wrestled a violent, knife-wielding man to the ground, in a dramatic and bloody domestic incident in Tadcaster last May.”

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s elected Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “From an impressive shortlist, I was honoured to be able to reveal the winners as PC Craig Davies and PC Richard O’Connell.”

She added: “Thank you to the members of the public who voted for this year’s award and for their support for the police across the county every day. I’d also like to congratulate every winner at the awards for their outstanding service.

“Every day, across North Yorkshire, police officers go above and beyond the call of duty in incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances.

“The Public Choice Award is an opportunity for us to showcase the work that doesn’t hit the headlines, but makes a big impact on the safety of our communities, and I was delighted to be able to present the award once again this year.”