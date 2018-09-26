Police make appeal for information amid concern for welfare of missing Yorkshire teenager

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl from Yorkshire who has gone missing.

Courtney Booth, 15, was last seen in her home town of Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

Courtney, who is with a man aged in his 20s, is thought to have been in Harrogate on Saturday night before travelling to York the next day.

She is described as white and slim with brown eyes and light brown shoulder length hair and was wearing black Nike trainers, dark skinny jeans and a jumper when she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Courtney’s whereabouts is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101.