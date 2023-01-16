Police have launched an appeal to find missing 13-year-old Lily-May.

Lily-May, a pupil at the city’s Outwood Academy, has not been seen since 2.30pm on Sunday January 15.

Concerns are growing for her safety and police are asking people to report any possible sightings of a girl matching Lily-May’s description or photo in Ripon, Boroughbridge and surrounding areas.

She is described as white, fresh complexion, long blonde hair, slim build, and is possibly wearing a grey long sleeve top, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

If you have any information that could help to find Lily-May, please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings.