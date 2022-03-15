Police launch appeal to locate six people following a bar assault in Harrogate

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, February 13 at a bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

The incident involved a large group of people who were involved in an altercation which resulted in a number of people in the bar being assaulted and receiving injuries.

Despite enquiries with neighbouring police forces, the identity of the people captured in the CCTV images remains outstanding.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of six people that they would like to speak to following an assault in a bar in Harrogate

Therefore, detectives from Harrogate Criminal Investigation Department are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they hold important information which will help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to Detective Constable 604 Naomi Harris.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.