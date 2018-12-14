Police launch appeal to find Harrogate man wanted in connection with vehicle theft

Police are appealing for information to determine the whereabouts of a wanted man from Harrogate.

21-year-old Jack Alfie James Marshall is wanted in connection with an offence of aggravated vehicle taking.

Despite extensive police enquiries Marshall remains outstanding and police are now appealing for information from the public to help locate him.

He has links to the Summerbridge area of Harrogate and is thought to be staying locally in the area.

Anyone with information which would assist police with their enquiries is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12180158561.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111