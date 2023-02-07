Police issue appeal for information after cyclist suffers serious injuries following collision with van near Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on the A658 Harrogate Road last week.
The incident happened on Monday, January 30, between 5.50pm and 6.15pm near Weeton railway station and Pool Bridge.
It involved a van and a bicycle which collided near to the Riffa Business Park, resulting in serious injury to the cyclist.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant dashcam footage of the collision or the van or bike involved, is asked to contact TC174 David Minto of North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-30012023-0380.