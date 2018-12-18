Police in Harrogate release details of ‘wanted man’ with links to town

Police in Harrogate have issued a picture of a man who they want to trace and send back to prison.

Dean Brian Auton, 35, was freed on licence from HMP Hull on November 27 after serving part of a 28-day sentence for theft.

His release licence has now been revoked by HM Prison & Probation Service after he failed to attend appointments with his supervising probation officer.

He is also said to have displayed “poor behaviour” and failed to live at an approved address.

Auton has connections to Harrogate as well as Harringay in London.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12180229910.