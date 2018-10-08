Police dog handler found dead at house by fellow officers in Yorkshire

A serving police officer was found dead at a home in Leeds on Sunday.

The officer has been named by colleagues on social media as PC Mick Atkinson, a dog handler with neighbouring force North Yorkshire Police.

A cause of death has not yet been given. He was found by officers from West Yorkshire Police at a house in Oulton, south Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police said:

"At 11am on Sunday morning officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to a household in their area in relation to a sudden death.

"Sadly, on arrival, officers found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner’s inquest will be held, but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"We can confirm that the man was a serving North Yorkshire Police officer."

Superintendent Mike Walker of North Yorkshire Police said:

“This is a utterly tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

Roads policing officer Sergeant Paul Cording said:

"Truly numb hearing the devastating news we have lost a friend and colleague over the weekend. I simply have no words and my thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues at this awful time."

Colleagues from the North Yorkshire Police dog section posted their own tribute on Twitter:

"Today we lost a colleague, but more importantly our friend and brother in blue! Take care and look out for each other! Rest easy big man.

"Aky was one in a million and will be missed by all! Everyone who met him has a great memory of him which shows how unique and special he is. Our love goes out to his family. We will miss him!"

Sergeant Andy Graham added:

"I will truly miss your sound no-nonsense advice, common sense and friendship. Rest easy brother."