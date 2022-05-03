Police cars in crash near Sherburn-in-Elmet

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on the B1222 Bishopdyke Road near the village at about 9.20pm on Sunday May 1 when two police vehicles were responding to a reported incident.

Sergeant Adam Elliott said: “We’re aware that a number of people were in the area around the time of the collision and captured footage on their mobile phones and we would ask those people to come forward with that footage and any other information that they may have.”

A force spokesman said that a police officer, who was in one of the vehicles, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries.

Two other officers, who were also in the two vehicles, did not require hospital treatment.

Road closures were put in place for around seven hours while emergency crews attended the scene, and an initial investigation was carried out.

Anyone who saw the events surrounding the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police with any information, including any dash-cam or mobile phone footage.