Police car attacked with drainpipe in Harrogate

A drainpipe was used to smash a window of a police car while officers were sat inside it in Harrogate last night.

North Yorkshire Police reported that the damage happened during a patrol on Bilton Lane at around 8pm.

Police Community Support Officers were inside the car at the time.

Harrogate Police tweeted a photograph of the damaged vehicle and said: “This could have turned a lot worse, fortunately the officers in the car at the time were uninjured. This happened at 8pm tonight on Bilton Lane by St John’s Church. The offender put a drainpipe through the window. Any info please ☎️101 or anon on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”