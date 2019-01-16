Police called to report of sudden death in Ripon - air ambulance sighted by residents

Police have been called by the ambulance service to respond to a report of a sudden death at a property on College Road in Ripon.

Officers are currently on the scene. Readers have also contacted the 'Gazette to report sightings of an air ambulance.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police confirms: "Police were called by the Ambulance Service at 4pm on Wednesday 16 January 2019 to a report of a sudden death at a property on College Road in Ripon. Officers are currently in attendance."

