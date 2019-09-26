Police called as teens get stuck on roof of Harrogate building trying to take a selfie

Police and fire crews were called to Harrogate's grand Royal Baths building on Tuesday, after two teenage boys climbed up onto the roof and got stuck trying to take a selfie.

The two boys, aged 13 and 14, were helped down to safety from the top of the building at 7pm.

Fire crews were requested to assist the police, and used a nine-metre ladder to help.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police in Harrogate received a call at 6.34pm on Tuesday (24 Sept 2019) regarding two local boys, aged 13 and 14, who had got stuck after climbing onto the roof of the Royal Baths on Parliament Street.

"They told officers that they were taking photographs and could not get back down. The fire service was called and the boys were helped down to safety at 7pm."

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fire crews were requested to assist Police with two youths who’d climbed onto the roof of a building. It is believed they were trying to take a selfie and were then unable to climb down. Fire crews assisted them from the roof using a 9m ladder and left them in hands of police."