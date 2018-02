A driver who was believed to be over the limit was stopped by police on the A61 near Ripon on Friday.

Police arrested the male driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. A medical episode led to him being taken to hospital where he refused to provide an evidential specimen.

The driver has now been de-arrested and reported for court summons.

Traffic Constable David Minto said he will be notifying the DVLA.