Police appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after car crash on Harrogate to York road

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A59.

The incident happened at 11.35am on Sunday, November 13 near Poppleton and involved a Kia and a Volkswagen Caddy van.

The VW van did not remain at the scene. The passenger of the Kia suffered a minor injury, the road was not closed.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam or CCTV, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They are also appealing for information about the VW Caddy van.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead.