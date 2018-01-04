Police appeal following an assault on a Harrogate street

Police are investigating a "confrontation" in Harrogate in which a man lost a tooth.

It happened in the area of Skipton Road/Woodfield Road between 11.10am and 1130am on Thursday December 28.

Two local men were involved; one suffered a facial injury and lost a tooth, which needed treatment.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released pending further enquiries.

Police want to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.and want to hear from any witnesses.

Call 101 and ask for Richard Coulthard or email Richard.Coulthard@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.