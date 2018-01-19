Police and Crime Commissioner announces base share for Ripon's police and fire services

Ripon's police and fire services will share a base from next month, in a move which North Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said will save money on buildings that can then be "reinvested into the frontline."

Julia Mulligan announced today that the neighbourhood policing team and 10 response officers based at Ripon police station will relocate from their current building on North Street to Ripon fire station on Stonebridgegate.

The move is scheduled to happen on February 5, and the existing police station will close its doors after February 2, the last day of operations in the building.

Mrs Mulligan said: “I am pleased to announce that police officers and PCSOs in Ripon will soon be sharing a building with colleagues from the local fire service. This is a move that I hope to see repeated across the county in a bid to improve collaboration opportunities, allow for greater shared learning and to save money on buildings which can then be reinvested into the frontline.

“This long awaited move will see the police relocate out of a costly and outdated building into Ripon fire station, alongside their emergency service colleagues. The decision to dispose of the land and buildings at North Street has been in place for some time as part of our long term estates strategy and I am pleased that this is now going ahead."

A number of options for North Yorkshire Police's long term base in Ripon are still being explored.