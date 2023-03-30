Police and air ambulance at scene of serious collision in Knaresborough town centre
Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:25 BST
North Yorkshire Police, along with ambulance colleagues, are currently at the scene of a serious collision at Market Place in Knaresborough.
The incident happened at 11am this morning involving two cars and a pedestrian.
A man has been taken to hospital.
Police are urging people to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.