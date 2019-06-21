'Please avoid the town centre' - Latest road closure information after Harrogate fire

North Yorkshire County Council has urged people to 'avoid Harrogate town centre' as road closures remain in place after a major fire this morning.

Harrogate Borough Council confirmed that Station Parade is not expected to be open until 8pm at the earliest tonight. Originally they anticipated the road to be open by 6pm, but this has been delayed while emergency services and both councils work together to make the area safe for the public.

There are also long delays on the A61.

The council tweeted: "Following a fire Station Parade #Harrogate is closed from Oxford Street to the bus station exit on Cambridge Street. It is expected to be open later today. The bus station is closed until further notice. There are long delays on the A61. Please avoid the town centre if possible."

Fire crews were called to Deli Blanca, on Station Parade, as flames ripped through the premises at 9am.

Firefighters from across the district attended the blaze, which is on Station Parade, but the entrance to the unit is on Beulah Street.

Station Parade is currently closed, and Cheltenham Parade is also closed off. The bus station remains shut as emergency services are at the scene.