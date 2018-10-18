Playgrounds officially opened

Officials unveiled four new play parks in the Wetherby area last weekend.

Wetherby Town Council has spent more than £164,000 to improve three play areas.

Four years old Max Simpson cuts the ribbon to open the new playground watched on by friends and well wishers including Brodie Clark (vice chair Walton Parish Council) and coun. Alan Lamb.

Mayor of Wetherby Coun Galan Moss cut the ribbon at Masons Field on Hallfield Lane, Scaur Bank and Nidd Approach during ceremonies attended by children and parents and ward councillors last Saturday.

Coun Moss said: “This goes to prove that dreams do come true.

“Wetherby can now be proud of all its playgrounds. It was important that we completed all of them at the same time.“

The town council had consulted with residents and schoolchildren to shape the final designs to provide exciting new and inclusive play facilities for years to come.

Scaur Bank playground, also known locally as Spider Park because of the large pyramid shaped climbing frame, was made larger with a new fence.

After weeks of work by supplier Kompan Ltd, the Wetherby play equipment was officially opened.

And at Walton officials, including ward councillors Alan Lamb, Norma Harrington and Gerald Wilkinson, braved the weather with residents to open an exciting new playground, following an address by vice chairman of the parish councillor Brodie Clark.

Coun Lamb told the News: “A playground can be a great asset at the heart of a community.

“One that is safe, clean and well maintained will attract children and parents for years to come. This can be a real legacy for our town and villages.”

Coun Harrington added: “These playgrounds are a fantastic community effort from all involved. To be able to open four playgrounds in one go is an incredible achievement

“As a recent town mayor of Wetherby, recreation was one of the key things I identified for development and investment, it is pleasing that through our work on the community committee we were able to support them.

“We live in a busy world and it is vital that families get support with leisure activities and we all know how much enjoyment children and young people get from play facilities.”

Coun Gerald Wilkinson said: “We, as ward councillors, are delighted to be able to support community projects and it is one of the ways that we can make a tangible difference to our community.

“It was great to see everyone at the sites and we hope they will be well used for many years to come. It is a great memory of childhood to have.”