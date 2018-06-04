Plans to transform long-empty Ripon building and create new jobs

A planning application has been submitted to transform a long-empty Ripon building into a new home for city-based Farmison & Co online butchers.

Ever since it became vacant, 'Gazette readers have been wondering what exactly the fate of the former Wolseley building on Bondgate Green would be, but now it looks like it could be given a new lease of life.

If Farmison & Co's plans are approved, many of their meat products will be manufactured on-site, with big spaces allocated for offices and storage facilities.

A planning document penned by the agents for the project, sets out the firm's vision and ambitions for the development.

The document by Spatial DDB Limited reads: "The proposed works look to bring an element of regeneration back into the city by way of new employment opportunities, as well as improving the building's aesthetic appeal."

The plans also include removing a section of the two-storey office facility that backs onto Firs Avenue, with a view to using the recovered land for staff parking.

Farmison & Co butchers would relocate from their existing premises on Charter Road if the plans are given the go-ahead.