Plans submitted for new retail park in Harrogate

Plans for a new multi-million pound retail park in Harrogate have been submitted to Harrogate Borough Council.

If approved, a parade of up to nine shops would be built at the approved Tesco site on Skipton Road, creating 130 full-time and part-time jobs.

Initial plans for the site were displayed at a public consultation event in March, and since then, a DIY shop has been added to the list of potential retailers - which so far include furniture and furnishing outlets.

The scheme will be known as the Harrogate Spa Retail Park.

Martin Ridgway, Group Managing Director of applicants Consolidated Property Group, said: “The application is predominantly for bulky goods retail which will have a minimal impact on and not compete with the town centre and this will be covered by a planning condition.

“The design proposed is for a high quality and modern, yet sympathetic, retail scheme that utilises complimentary materials and architectural references to the town centre. The scheme will offer a new design, being significantly lower in height than the approved Tesco proposals, with no car park adjoining any residential boundaries. T

"There will also be fewer delivery vehicle movements than proposed under the Tesco scheme.”

All vehicle access would be via a new roundabout junction off Skipton Road, with a delivery service road at the back of the units, and 268 parking spaces.