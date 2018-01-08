Plans for 150 new homes in Ripon

A planning application for 150 new homes in Ripon has been submitted to Harrogate Borough Council.

If approved, more than 10 hectares of land east of Harrogate Road and south of the Ripon bypass would be transformed, and applicants Taylor Wimpey said the development could "play a vital role in addressing local housing need."

Access to the homes would be served by a single access point off Harrogate Road onto the A61, close to the McDonald's roundabout.

In a recent design and access statement, developers said the site would provide more affordable housing and new high quality open spaces, including a play area and a tree-lined main street.

Members of Littlethorpe Parish Council have objected to the plans over fears that an increased traffic flow could create "unacceptable congestion and danger at the A61 junction."

But Taylor Wimpey has been exploring ways of managing traffic coming into the area, and the latest planning reports point to promoting alternative methods of transport and introducing safe green pedestrian routes linking to the public right of way south of the site, and to Harrogate Road.

