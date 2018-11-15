Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending November 9.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.151 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves 2.5 metres and height to the ridge of 3.8 metres at 102 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate for M Mann.

Erection of single storey wraparound extension at 8 Knox Avenue, Harrogate for R Sowerby.

Listed building consent for formation of new window at 24-26 The Coach House, Park Parade, Harrogate for R Vardy.

Installation of first floor balcony at The Cedar, 15 Coppice Drive, Harrogate for Mr Thackray.

Discharge of Section 106 agreement relating to permission 13/01388/FUL as planning permission has expired and no works have commenced at 96 Franklin Road, Harrogate for A Moss.

Erection of a single storey extension at 12 Sycamore Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lindsay.

Approval of details required under conditions 14 (travel plan ) and 17 (dirt precaution details) of planning permission 17/04738/FULMAJ - Retention of 3G playing pitch, demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand, and development of a clubhouse, turnstiles, extension to the family stand, extension to the south stand, new seated terraces to the north east and east, office building, floodlighting scheme and associated access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Town AFC.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 6 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.7 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.4 metres at 45 North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Simpson.

Approval of details reserved under condition 3 (material samples) of planning permission 16/00675/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling at 35 Westville Oval, Harrogate for R Dyson.

Erection of single storey extension; alterations to fenestrations at 24 North Lodge Avenue, Harrogate for C Davey.

Change of use from residential property (use C3) to a store, an office and support facilities (use B1) ancillary to the adjacent A1 use at 1 Hookstone Avenue, Harrogate for Beaumonts of Harrogate Ltd.

Erection of two storey, single storey and first floor extensions, formation of doorway and alterations to fenestration at 11 Beechwood Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Oliver.

Erection of a dwelling at 31 Chaucer Green, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Webster.

Demolition of existing garage and conservatory, erection of two storey, first floor and various single storey extensions, and erection of a porch at 9 Newland Avenue, Harrogate for P Sonley.

Formation of basement access; Formation of raised patio with balustrade; Alterations to fenestration at 17 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate for T Hannula.

Variation of condition 5 (obscure glazing) of planning permission 14/03080/FUL to allow the windows to open with restrictive hinging at The Glassworks, Back Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate for Nuspace.

Erection of conservatory at 2 Freemans Court, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for Mrs Marks.

Removal of timber windows and door; installation of PVC windows and door at Flat 5, St Kevins Court, 34 Queens Road, Harrogate for M Willshaw.

Erection of a two storey extension, installation of roof light, formation of doorway and alterations to fenestration at Rensan House, 5 Moor Close, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Martin.

Erection of single storey extension at Somercotes, 28 Moor Close, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Collins.

Approval of details required under condition 16 (material samples) of planning permission 18/00235/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/01240/FULMAJ to allow for alterations to approved plans at land comprising part of OS field 6228 Ripon Road, Killinghall for Linden Homes.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 14/02737/EIAMAJ to allow for plots 148 to 152 to be moved 4.2m to accomodate foul drainage and the swapping of designs for plots 71 and 148 to allow clearance for the gas main easement at land at grid reference 427444 455651 Penny Pot Lane, Killinghall for Persimmon Homes.

Knaresborough

Erection of two single storey extensions at Spinney Croft, Greengate Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Edwards.

Listed building consent for erection of single storey extensions; removal of window with formation of entryway to extension at Spinney Croft, Greengate Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Edwards.

Approval of details required under condition 13 (travel plan), 14 (highway details), 17 (surface water prevention), 20 (highway details), 24 (dirt prevention details), 25 (parking and storage), 26 (highway network details), 27 (construction method statement), 28 (bus route details), 29 (bus stop details), 39 (hydrological and hydrogeological assessment), 40 (drainage design), 42 (foul drainage details), 43 (contamination report), 44 (landscape details), 50 (ecological management plan), 54 (public open space details), 58 (dust mitigation details) of planning permission 13/00535/EIAMAJ - Mixed use development comprising residential dwellings (use class C3), employment use (use classes B1 and B8), a neighbourhood centre (use classes A1, A2, A3 ,A4 and A5), open landscaping, a primary school (use class D1) and associated access at Manse Farm, Knaresborough for Commercial Estates Projects.

Approval of details required under condition 11 (BREEAM) of planning permission 16/05647/EIAMAJ - Outline application for development of business park with access considered at land comprising OS field 6482, Allerton Park for Forward Investment LLP.

Approval of details required under conditions 3 (construction phasing), 5 (highways details) , 10 (construction method statement), 15 (contamination details), 17 (lighting scheme), 21 (tree works), 22 (tree replanting), and 24 (woodland and ecological management plan) of planning permission 16/05647/EIAMAJ - Outline application for development of business park with access considered at land comprising OS Field 6482, Allerton Park for Forward Investment LLP.

Nidderdale

Erection of single-storey link extension and retaining wall; Formation of internal doorways; Installation of internal walls; Roofworks to include formation of 1 rooflight and alterations to existing rooflights; Alterations to boundary treatment; Replacement and reinstatement of rainwater goods; Repointing; Groundworks and landscaping at 1 Hardcastle Garth, Hartwith for H Patrick.

NYCC consultation on proposed diversion of footpath 15.55/78 at Owen Well House, Summerbridge at Owen Well House, Summerbridge for North Yorkshire County Council.

Conversion of barn to office and storage space at Barn West Of Brackenridge Farm, Lofthouse for Mr and Mrs Vardy.

Application for approval of details required under condition 7 (surface water details) and 11 (management/maintenance and ecological buffer details) of planning permission 18/01879/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for the erection of 36 dwellings (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered) under Outline Permission 17/01597/OUTMAJ at land comprising field at grid reference 426031 458228 Brookfield Garth, Hampsthwaite for Stonebridge Homes Ltd.

Ripon

Outline application for erection of 43 dwellings (access and layout considered) at 2 Hutton Bank, Ripon for Prime Talent Ltd.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend 5.525 metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3.82 metres to the ridge and a height of 2.7 metres to the eaves at 27 Bondgate, Green Lane, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Peel.

Change of use from ironmongery (B1/B2) to residential garage (C3) at Skell Wrought Iron Borrage Green Lane, Ripon for H O’Brien.

Approval of details required under conditions 8 (highway dirt prevention) and 9 (parking and storage) of planning permission 17/02252/OUTMAJ - Hybrid planning application comprising of: i) Outline permission for erection of up to seven dwellings and demolition of outbuildings with access considered and ii) Full planning permission for conversion of barns to form two dwellings to include partial demolition of barns, erection of infil extension, alterations to fenestration and installation of rooflights, removal of outbuildings and formation of associated access track, hardstanding and landscaping at Church Farm House, Church Lane, South Stainley for CFSSD Ltd.

Change of use of garage/former coach house to dwellinghouse; Erection of single storey extension at Chanda House, Ripon Road, South Stainley for D Johnson.

Partial restoration of boundary wall with formation of door at The Byre, Studley Roger, Ripon for D Elsy.