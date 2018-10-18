Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending October 12.

Harrogate

Erection of two single storey extensions at 59 St Johns Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Stappard.

Certificate of lawfulness for the erection of a single storey extension at 102 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate for M Mann.

Erection of replacement extension, porch, conversion of loft to include installation of three dormer windows, alterations to fenestration and relocation of store at 66 Fountains Avenue, Harrogate for D Wright.

Conversion of loft including installation of dormers at 192 Woodfield Road, Harrogate for M Farringdon.

Change of use from C1 (guest house) to C3 (residential dwelling) at 22 Spring Mount, Harrogate for C Vinter.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 6 (landscaping) of planning permission 17/05048/FUL - Erection of one dwelling including felling of four apple trees, two plum trees and one lilac tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at land adjacent to 1 Oakdale, Harrogate for Mr Kenyon.

Non material amendments to garages, car ports and fenestration of planning permission 17/02476/REM - Reserved matters application under outline permission 15/03087/OUT (approved under appeal APP/E2734/W/16/3146553) for erection of nine dwellings, associated parking and formation of boundary treatments with appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered (site area 9.1ha) at land at grid reference 428980 454060 Otley Road, Harrogate for Conroy Brook (Developments) Ltd.

Prior notification for demolition of dwelling at land to North of The Harrogate Arms, Harrogate for Royal Horticultural Society.

Demolition of an existing two-storey stair core and single storey conservatory, Erection of two 2-storey and two single storey extensions, landscaping and re-configuration and formation of additional car parking spaces at St Andrew’s Police Convalescent Home, Harlow Moor Road, Harrogate for St Andrew’s Police Convalescent Home.

Erection of two single storey extensions, formation of fenestration, alterations to roof lights and roof works at Harlow Cottage, Crag Lane, Harrogate for B Swales.

Non-material amendment to allow various alterations to basement flat to include: side glazing added to flat entrance door, removal and replacement of rear door and external step with fire escape window and side window adjusted. Adjustments to internal layouts of flats of planning permission 17/02095/FUL - Conversion of basement and internal alterations to form two flats with basement extension and lightwell to form entrance and formation of external access steps, railings and cycle store. Basement flat side windows, adjustments to internal layouts of flats generally Basement flat rear door and external steps at 71 East Parade, Harrogate for Lentin Smith LLP.

Variation of condition 9 (external movements of heavy goods vehicles or fork lift trucks) of planning permission 18/00677/DVCMAJ to allow extension of operating hours to 11pm at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate.

Erection of a single storey extension. Installation of pitched roof and alteration to fenestration to flat roof extension at 39 Hookstone Oval, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Donaldson.

Erection of single storey extension at 13 Kingsley Drive, Harrogate for A Harvey.

Partial demolition of garage; erection of two storey side and single storey rear extensions; conversion of remaining garage to habitable accommodation; alterations to fenestrations at 14 Daleside Avenue, Harrogate for H Shackleton.

Erection of dwelling and detached garage/office at Ash View, Harrogate for M Burrow.

Application of approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/01438/FUL - Erection of 2 two storey extensions; Demolition of conservatory; erection of attached garage and alterations to fenestration at 12 Leadhall Road, Harrogate for P Proctor.

Non material amendment to allow additional formation of fenestration to planning permission 17/04680/FUL Erection of two storey extension at 27 Bluebell Meadow, Harrogate for G Tupta.

Replacement of windows at Dunorlan, Flat 6, 2 Park Road, Harrogate for M Abell.

Non-material amendment to front entrance gate pillars of planning permission 17/02108/FUL - Proposed single storey rear and two storey side extension, new front porch, internal alterations, new vehicle entrance gates with highway access modifications, replacement windows and re-roofing works at 69 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Swales.

Non-material amendment to allow the lowering of window sill for sitting area of planning permission 16/04348/FUL - Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 3 Strayside Lodges, St James Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Pearson.

Erection of porch extension at 5 St Ronans Close, Harrogate for H Trist.

Erection of single storey extension and re-roofing of garage at 63 St Catherines Road, Harrogate for Mrs Mann.

Alterations to fenestration including relocation of door and window at 12 West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Rivington.

Erection of single and two storey extensions at 13 Heath Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Moore.

Knaresborough

Erection of a dwelling at Abbey Mill Farm, Abbey Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Christie.

Installation of one 3 metre storage container from November 1 to January 31 annually at St James Retail Park, Unit 4B Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for Marks and Spencer.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/04489/LB - Listed building consent for landscaping works to include; Removal of formal terraces, retaining wall, planting bed at north east corner of house, removal and replacement masonry piers and gate and various hard landscaping at Kirkman Bank, High Bond End, Knaresborough for S Allard.

Prior notification for change of use from retail (use class A1) to restaurant/cafe (use class A3) at Unit 7, Castle Courtyard, Market Place, Knaresborough for S Ravasz.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow the Rosebury and Kirkham house types to be changed to hipped roofs of planning permission 17/04906/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission 15/01691/FULMAJ (Demolition/removal of existing buildings, erection of 78 dwellings with associated access and landscaping works) to allow layout and landscaping changes in order to accommodate an additional water pumping station at land comprising field at 435514 458430 Bar Lane, Knaresborough for Avant Homes (Yorkshire).

Erection of single storey rear extension, extending 4 metres from original rear wall and with ridge height of 3.6 metres and eaves height of 2.4 metres at 4 Low Field Lane, Staveley for S Childs.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (materials) and condition 5 (landscaping) of planning application 18/01911/FUL - Demolition of a dwelling house; Erection of a replacement dwelling; Erection of stable block and garage; Alterations to boundary treatment and hardstanding at Rushy Hill Farm, Sandy Bank, Farnham for J Morris.

Erection of agricultural building at Allerton Grange Farm, Braimber Lane to Allerton Park Interchange, Allerton Park for S Armstrong.

Demolition of garage block; erection of a new dwelling with two garages and associated parking; widening of existing access at land to the rear of 1 Almshouses, Ripley Road, Nidd for The Trustees Darby.

Nidderdale

Erection of single storey extension at Mount Pleasant Farm, Sleights Lane, High Birstwith for D Harrison.

Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 14/04106/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 6.91.136.J.FUL to increase footprint of approved extensions at West House Farm, Nidd Lane to West House Farm and Clint Cottage, Birstwith for B Holmes.

Conversion of garage to provide additional living space and alteration to roof pitch at Scot Beck House, Thornthwaite Brow, Thornthwaite for C Eite.

Ripon

Erection of a first floor extension (including installation of a dormer) and a single storey extension, and conversion of a garage to form habitable accommodation at 1 Hell Wath Grove, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Dixon.

Installation of new dormer window and alterations to current dormer window to move it in line with a lower window at 23 Lark Hill Crescent, Ripon for P Simms.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Glenholme, Church Lane, South Stainley for Mr and Mrs Moore.

Erection of two storey extension and alterations to fenestration at Cayton Gill Farm, Water Lane to Cayton, South Stainley for Mr and Mrs Attley.