Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending October 5.

Harrogate

Change of use from class A1 retail to A4 drinking establishment at 38 Beulah Street, Harrogate for J Woodruff.

Demolition of existing extension and erection of a new single storey extension at 16 Studley Road, Harrogate for Pimblett.

Display of internally illuminated individual letters fixed to brickwork at Scottsdale House, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for Scottsdale Properties Ltd.

Demolition of prefabricated garage block; erection of replacement pitched roof garage block at Hailey House, 55 Rutland Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Coates.

Demolition of garage and garden wall; erection of one single and a two storey extension; installation of four velux windows at 5 Hereford Road, Harrogate for J Short.

Demolition of an existing car port and erection of an attached garage at 1 Connaught Court, Harrogate for S Ballingall.

Demolition of two single-storey temporary classroom units; Erection of single-storey classroom; Formation of access ramp; Landscaping at Willow Tree Community Primary School, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for DPP.

Application for the variation of conditions of planning permission 17/04738/FULMAJ to allow for alterations to Wetherby Road terrace design; amendment of Stage One Design Certificate requirement; Update of Tree Survey; Alterations to Travel Plan; Alterations of wheel wash requirements; Amendment to drainage requirements; Alteration to netting requirements (revised description) at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Town AFC.

Erection of a two storey extension and two single storey extensions at 5 Harlow Park Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Reeve.

Variation of condition 2 of planning permission15/03087/FUL to allow alteration to levels at land at grid reference 428980 454060, Otley Road, Harrogate for Conroy Brook (Developments) Ltd.

Variation of condition 6 (opening hours) of planning permission 11/03820/REPMAJ to allow earlier opening hours at Howarth Timber And Building Supplies, Claro Road, Harrogate for N Howarth.

Formation of vehicular crossing over pavement and dropping of kerb at 4 Oak Farm Cottages, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for M Dennison.

Demolition of garage and existing extension, and erection of new single storey extension (revised scheme) at 61 Beech Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ropka.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 18/00970/FUL to allow for additional fenestration at 1 Stone Rings Close, Harrogate for Mr McCormack.

Listed building consent for the installation of bi folding doors and windows to form additional entrance at Knox Arms, Knox Lane, Harrogate for Star Pubs And Bars Ltd.

Installation of bi folding doors and windows to form additional entrance (revised scheme) at Knox Arms, Knox Lane, Harrogate for Star Pubs And Bars Ltd.

Alterations to fenestration including application of render and alterations to roof at 14 Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lee and Ms Witherwick.

Demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Erection of two storey extension (with alterations to roof pitch). Erection of single storey extensions, a garden store and a detached garage. Formation of dormer windows and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at Rossett Grange, 14 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate for T Harrison.

Erection of a single storey extension at 42 West End Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Gaunt.

Erection of two and single storey extensions, erection of a porch, conversion of attic, installation of roof lights, raising of the roof pitch and alterations to fenestration. (Revised Scheme) at 2 Leadhall Gardens, Harrogate for J Wastling.

Demolition of garage, erection a single storey extension, installation of a dormer and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 12 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate for P Meadows.

Retention of the change of use of launderette (use class sui generis) to licensed retail outlet (use class A1), the replacement of shop front and installation of roller shutters at 47 High Street, Harrogate for H Nasim.

Retrospective application for the display of two externally illuminated fascia signs and window decals at 47 High Street, Harrogate for H Nasim.

Demolition of garage and erection of two and single storey extensions at 55 St Hildas Road, Harrogate for A Simpson.

Replacement of nine windows at Flat 1, 5 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate for Mrs Antram.

Deadwooding of five Oak trees within Tree Preservation Order 75/00001 at Wentworth Court, 4 Beech Grove, Harrogate for J Thompson.

Erection of first floor extension with rear dormer extension; two hip to gable extensions; installation of three frontfacing roof windows at 59 St Marys Walk, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Smith.

Extension and conversion of existing garage to create indoor swimming pool at Foxhill Court, 28 Church Lane, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Fawcett.

Change of use of paddock to domestic cutilage, erection of replacement gates and stone pillars, resurfacing of asphalt entrance with block paving at Oak Beck House, Lund Lane, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Bradshaw.

Erection of an agricultural building at Nidd House Farm, Ripon Road, Killinghall for Bellerby.

Knaresborough

Erection of a detached garage at The Firs, York Road, Knaresborough for M Peeters.

Erection of fire escape staircase; Alteration to fenestration to form door at 76 High Street, Knaresborough for Mr Wu.

Application for the approval of details required under conditions 3 (materials), 4 (stonework), 7 (wheel wash), 8 (parking and storage) condition 9 (RPA fencing), condtion 13 (landscaping), condition 15 (remediation scheme), condition 17 (dust mitigation), condition 18 (drainage) of planning permission 18/01346/DVCON - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 16/04810/FUL to allow for changes to site layout and design of dwellings (revised scheme) at Rockville House, New Road, Scotton for V Denman.

Nidderdale

Outline application for the residential development including details of point of access at coal yard adjacent to RM Hawkesworth and Co Ltd Station Garage, Greenwood Road, Pateley Bridge for RM Hawkesworth and Co Ltd.

Erection of agricultural building (revised scheme) at land comprising field at 416944 464769 Ripley Bank, Pateley Bridge for S Gibbon.

Removal of condition 7 of planning application 02/03934/FUL to allow permanent residential accomodation of Apartment 4 at The Watermill, Pateley Bridge for A Dimery.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to cladding material and to the position of doors and fenestration to planning permission 15/02588/FUL - Erection of agricultural building and formation of hardstanding at Tang Beck Farm, Behren House Tang Road to Tang Beck Farm, Felliscliffe for P Waterton.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Brackenwood, Back Road, High Birstwith for A Conyers.

Erection of stables/tackroom (revised scheme) at Graffa House, Kimberley House Farm, Brimham Moor Road, Summerbridge for S Barker.

Installation of flue at Helme Pasture, Hartwith Bank, Summerbridge for Helme.

Outline application for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of five dwellings, conversion of three existing dwellings to two dwellings and improved access and parking provision with access, layout and scale considered at Clint Bank Business Park, Clint Bank, Clint for S Bradbury.

Widening of existing doorway; Installation of door at Whipley Hall, Whipley Lane to Whipley Hall, Clint for A Burton.

Change of use of land to use for the stationing of three safari tents at Mount Pleasant Cottage, Bishop Thornton for Mr and Mrs Wray.

Erection of agricultural building at Throstle Nest Farm, Bishop Thornton for Messrs C A And HEG Stobbs and Son.

Ripon

Demolition of existing kitchen and erection of a two storey extension at 1 Westbourne Grove, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Wallace.

Erection of single storey rear extension. Proposed extension would extend 4 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 3 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.2 metres at 5 Darnborough Gate, Ripon for S Clarkson.

Erection of side and rear single storey extensions at 13 Alma Gardens, Ripon for K Johnson.

Erection of two storey extension at barn conversion, Carr House Farm, Kirkby Malzeard for Mr and Mrs Watson.

Erection of MOT testing station; Formation of parking at Minskip Garage Ltd, High Moor Lane to Minskip, Minskip for P Cocker.