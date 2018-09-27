Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending September 21.

Harrogate

Erection of single and two storey extensions, alterations to fenestration and demolition of garage and conservatory at 29 Knox Lane, Harrogate for R Beardsall.

Display of two illuminated Next letters, two illuminated Costa letters and two non illuminated Coffee letters to North and East elevation at MSU5 Victoria Shopping Centre, Station Parade, Harrogate for Next.

Erection of single storey extension at 5 Lancaster Road, Harrogate for C and H Richardson.

Formation of hipped roof over flat roof; Formation of pitched roof over link; Application of render, cedar cladding and curtain walling at Hampden House, 120 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Elizabeth Finn Homes Ltd.

Erection of first floor extension at Mews Cottage, rear of 2 York Road, Harrogate for K Purchon.

Erection of conservatory at 7 York Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Brooksom.

Conversion of loft into habitable accommodation at Flat 3, 20 Devonshire Place, Harrogate for Oxford Oak Developments.

Application for variation of condition 2 (plans) and condition 7 (access) to allow for alterations to site layout and landscaping of planning permission 17/00223/FUL - Demolition of stores and erection of two dwellings with associated parking and creation of new access. Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, conversion of annexe to garage and alterations to fenestration to Diamond Cottage at Diamond Cottage, Bogs Lane, Harrogate for T Larner.

Felling of a Rowan, Holly, Elder and Hawthorne tree, crown reduction (by 2m) of a Prunus and a Malus tree, pollarding (to 5’ above ground) of a Laurel tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 20 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate for Mr Holehouse.

Felling of a Cypress tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 9 Park Edge, Harrogate for Mrs Hartley

Felling of Elder tree and crown lift (by 3m) to a Willow tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Hookstone Waters, 38 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate for Mr Wild.

Felling of a Sycamore tree in Ripley Conservation Area at York House, Main Street, Ripley for S Pritchard.

Erection of single storey extension at Fairview Barn, Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Turner.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 4 (surface water drainage), 5 (highways), 7 (parking), 8 (environmental management plan), 9 (drainage scheme), 10 (foul drainage), 12 (electrical plan), 16 (refuse), 17 (CEMP), 18, 19 and 21 (ecology), 20 (tree works), 22 (root protection) of planning permission 18/00202/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing derelict buildings and erection of 10 dwellings including access and open space at Levens Farm, Lund Lane, Killinghall for Mulgrave Properties.

Erection of extensions to agricultural building at Thornton Moor Farm, Fountains Road, Ripley for Messers L & HB Swales.

Retrospective application for the erection of a single storey extension to a domestic store at Nidd Park Stables Town Street, Nidd for S Mahony.

Knaresborough

Non-material amendment to allow deletion of parapet walls and lantern rooflight of planning permission 18/01426/FUL - Demolition of existing porch. Erection of a singlestorey extension at Borrowdale, 24B Abbey Road, Knaresborough for R Kettlewell.

Application for the discharge of condition 3 (written scheme of investigation), condition 4 (surface water drainage), condition 5 (tree root protection), condition 6 (dwarf stone wall), condition 7 (infill material), condition 8 (acoustic fence), condition 9 (lighting) and condition 10 (planting) of planning permission 17/04379/FUL - change of use of agricultural land to open car sales display area including surfacing, fencing and lighting at Piccadilly Motors Limited, Bar Lane Garage, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for Piccadilly Motors Limited.

Crown Thinning (by five per cent) of a Sycamore tree within Tree Preservation Order 21/1999 at The Old Vicarage, 2 Station Road, Knaresborough for Mrs Mawhinney.

Selective pruning of an Ash tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area at The Old Vicarage, 2 Station Road, Knaresborough for Mrs Mawhinney.

Nidderdale

Erection of replacement dwelling, installation of septic tank and demolition of existing dwelling at Tree Tops Bungalow, Low Wath Road, Pateley Bridge for Mr and Mrs Weatherhead.

Erection of single-storey link extension and retaining wall; Roofworks to include formation of a rooflight and alterations to existing rooflights; Alterations to boundary treatment; Groundworks and landscaping at 1 Hardcastle Garth, Hartwith for H Patrick.

Application for the approval of details required under conditions 5 (dirt egress to highway), 9 (foul drainage), 15 (landscaping), 18 (materials) and 19 (timber details) of planning permission 15/03433/FUL - Conversion of three agricultural buildings to form one dwelling (site area 0.023 ha), demolition of four agricultural buildings and formation of domestic curtilage at Long Lane Farm, Long Lane, Felliscliffe for A Atkinson.

Erection of single storey extension at The Nook, Nidd Drive, Birstwith for J Brockway.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) and deletion of conditions 7 (garage conversion) and 8 (reduction of rear extension) of planning permission 17/04851/FUL - Erection of two storey and single storey extensions; alterations to rear extension; formation of external staircase and associated groundworks and landscaping at Brow Top Barn, Thornthwaite Brow, Thornthwaite for J Armistead.

Ripon

Installation of dormer extension at 39 Holmefield Road, Ripon for P Evans.

Felling of a Beech tree of Tree Preservation Order 01/1969 W1 mixed woodland at Low Lodge, Studley Road, Ripon for Mr Lloyd.

Felling of a Cherry tree in Nun Monkton Conservation Area at Tinker Close, New Lane, Nun Monkton for E Jacob.

Erection of garage; Alterations to access and boundary wall; Formation of hardstanding at Sunnyside, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard for P Burgess.

Non material amendment to allow repositioning of a window of planning permission 17/04427/FUL - Erection of single and first-floor extensions, raising of roof level, conversion of loft to form ancillary living accommodation, formation of driveway and parking area, and alterations to fenestration at Spring House, Hutts Lane, Grewelthorpe for T Dalton.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials), condition 4 (materials), and condition 12 (highway survey) of planning permission 16/03219/FUL - Erection of a dwelling at land at grid reference 422520 480590 Park Drive, Masham for Briarhaze Village Homes Ltd.

Erection of two detached dwellings, creation of new access and works to various trees (revised scheme) at land comprising field at 442152 463445 Stockfield Lane, Marton Cum Grafton for Mr Cornell.

Outline application for up to 30 dwellings with details of access considered (revised scheme) at land comprising field at 438887 468593 Church Lane, Kirby Hill for Future Habitat Ltd.

Non-material amendment to allow lowering of the finish floor level of plot 11 to planning permission 17/04982/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans)-to allow resitting of garages of planning permission 17/02956/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (drawings) of planning permission 6.54.251.C.DVCMAJ to allow changes to plot layouts of H7 and H8 and erection of gate at land comprising field at 432538 466419 Knaresborough Road, Bishop Monkton for Kebbell Developments.

Installation of a transmission dish to existing structure at land adjacent to Telecommunications Mast (O2), Boroughbridge for CTIL and Telefonica UK Ltd.

Erection of single storey conservatory at Broom House, Littlethorpe Lane, Littlethorpe for R Allen.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (documentary evidence), 6 (materials) and 15 (Radon protection measures) of planning permission 14/01275/FUL - Erection of a dwelling to replace existing outbuilding (site area 0.09ha) at Ivy House, Pottery Lane, Littlethorpe for J Holroyd.

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed installation of fenestration to a listed building at Grange Cottage, Laverton, Ripon for R Brassington.

A full planning application for an upgraded access and egress, upgrades to existing car park arrangement and vehicle circulation, and removal of 10 TPO trees at Cundall Manor School at Cundall Manor School, School Track, Cundall for Cundall Manor School.

Installation of stone tracks at Lodge Farm, Cundall for D Barker.

Display of two externally illuminated signage for entrance and exit into the school campus at Cundall Manor School, Cundall for Cundall Manor School.

Formation of concrete hardstanding in farmyard at Lodge Farm, Cundall for D Barker.