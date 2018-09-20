Planning applications

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending September 14.

Harrogate

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/00919/FUL - Refurbishment of five retail units to create two units (one existing plus one larger unit). Installation of a new frontage to the parade incorporating double height curtain wall openings and new stone cladding surrounds. The entrance to The Exchange upgraded with new entrance glazing and doors. guarding and handrails at 55-57 Station Parade, Harrogate for P Richardson.

Display of two externally illuminated fascia signs, an externally illuminated hanging sign, two externally illuminated sign writing signs, an A board sign to the front elevation and an externally illuminated (to be floodlit) sign writing sign to rear elevation at 11 West Park, Harrogate for Miss Bosch.

Demolition of conservatory, erection of a single storey extension, a detached outbuilding and a porch, conversion of garage to form living accomodation and alterations to fenestration at 53 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Townscape Architects.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (material samples) of planning permission 17/03144/FUL - Erection of single storey extension and installation of two windows at Oak House, Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate for P Hall.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 21 (high net) of planning permission 17/04738/FULMAJ - Retention of 3G playing pitch, demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand, and development of a clubhouse, turnstiles, extension to the family stand, extension to the south stand, new seated terraces to north east and east, office building, floodlighting scheme and associated access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Town AFC.

Erection of single storey and first floor extension; alterations to fenestrations at 44 Cawthorn Avenue, Harrogate for K Mal.

Application for the variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of planning permission 18/00729/FUL to allow for alterations to floorplan and elevation at 184 Forest Lane, Harrogate for C Humphrey.

Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey garage at 72 Swarcliffe Road, Harrogate for A Watson.

Demolition of garage; erection of greenhouse, potting shed and boundary wall at 28 Lynton Gardens, Harrogate for K Grant.

Retrospective change of use to restaurant and installation of extraction flue at 296-298 Skipton Road, Harrogate for N Ali.

Erection of new drive entrance, gate posts and railings, and extension of existing parking area and footpath at 11 Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate for S Gill.

Conversion of garage to living accomodation and alterations to fenestrations at 51 Crowberry Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Dalby.

Erection of raised terrace at 13 Rossett Beck, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Yates.

Demolition of garage and conservatory and erection of two single storey extensions at 19 Bogs Lane, Harrogate for C Meakin.

Erection of two storey extension and erection of single storey wraparound extension at 20 St Helens Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Horan.

Demolition of existing extension, erection of single storey extension, alteration of boundary wall to form parking spaces and new access, and alterations to fenestration at 4 South Drive, Harrogate for R Hattam.

Retention of gates at 26 Florence Road, Harrogate for P Cairns.

Crown reduction (by 2m) of a silver birch and a mountain ash tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 8 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for G Price.

Felling of a conifer, lateral reduction of a conifer and crown reduction (to 1.8m) of a yew tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 11 Duchy Road, Harrogate for A Nicolaides.

Crown reduction (by 3m) of an ash and (by 2m) two sycamore trees within W1 of Tree Preservation Order 34/1996 at Alandale, 5 Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate for M Greenwood.

Felling of four conifer trees in Harrogate Conservation Area at 14 South Drive, Harrogate for S Marshall.

Felling of a larch tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at The Larches, 13 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate for A Lloyd.

Felling of a beech tree, and selective pruning and deadwooding of an ash tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 30 South Drive, Harrogate for G Mann.

Felling of two larch and a sycamore tree within G2 of Tree Preservation Order 13/1996 at land adjacent to Addison House, 2A Ripon Road, Killinghall for Linden Homes West Yorkshire.

Environmental Impact Assessment Screening Opinion for residential development (site area 47.1 ha) at Windmill Farm, Beckwithshaw for Anwyl Land Ltd.

Knaresborough

Application for a certificate of legality for the retention of single storey extension at 38 Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough for T Hunter.

Erection of single and two storey extensions at Fawley, Ripley Road, Knaresborough for W Linley.

Demolition of existing dormer bungalow; Erection of four dwellinghouses; Formation of access and parking; Alterations to boundary wall and Landscaping at Long Cottage, 1 Tentergate Road, Knaresborough for D Batchelor.

Felling of 6 Holm Oak trees within Goldsborough Conservation Area at Goldsborough House, Station Road, Goldsborough for T Howie.

Works to various trees in Staveley Conservation Area at Orchard Cottage, Main Street, Staveley for D Child.

Nidderdale

Installation of two dormer extensions and a rooflight at 19 Church Avenue, Dacre Banks for c/o agent.

Demolition of garage and erection of dwelling, including carport/store/eco plant, turbine, swimming pool and hydro unit at Holly Garth, Swalewood Lane, High Birstwith for Mr and Mrs Williamson.

Creation of new access; Removal of hedgerow at Dougill Hall, Summerbridge to The Bungalow, Summerbridge for Simpson.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (drainage scheme), 4 (ecological scheme), 5 (root protection Area), 6 (affordable housing), 7 (land contamination), 16 (external lighting), 18 (electric vehicle charging), 19 (highway details), 22 (surface water), 23 (highway splays), 25 (footways), 27 (wheel washing), 29 (on-site parking/storage) and 30 (off-street parking) of planning permission 15/01382/FULMAJ - Erection of 13 dwelling houses with associated car parking and landscaping, formation of access and service roads, and formation of community car park (site area 0.56ha) at land comprising field at 419923 462759 Summerbridge for Castellum (Summerbridge MC) Ltd.

Demolition of porch; erection of single storey wrap-around extension with covered seating area at Heyshaw Cottage, Heyshaw Road, Heyshaw for G Banyard.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (material samples) of planning permission 16/05383/FUL - Erection of outbuilding and formation of hardstanding at Tub House, Wath Lane, Pateley Bridge for E Lyons.

Variation of of condition 2 (drawings) to allow enlargement of two existing gable windows to lower their sills and addtion of twp rooflights to the single storey extension ofplanning application 16/01939/FUL- Proposed conversion of redundant stable block to form a dwelling and detached garden store (revised scheme) at Gouthwaite Lodge, Wath Bridge to Gouthwaite Bridge, Pateley Bridge for Mr and Mrs Lambert.

Alterations to existing car port at The Firs, Bewerley Farm to Turner Bridge, Bewerley for T Poulter.

Ripon

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at Willowbank Cottage, 27A Borrage Lane, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Petty.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (details external walls) and 9 (details of flue) of planning permission 17/02005/FUL - Conversion of outbuildings to form ancillary living accomodation at Hebden Bank Farm, Sawley for Mr and Mrs Johnson.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/02165/FUL - Erection of a single building to include three 2,000sq ft industrial/warehouse units and creation of associated service yard at Barker Business Park, Melmerby Green Road, Melmerby for S Scawthorn.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/02164/FUL - Erection of a detached building to provide two storage and distribution units off Barugh Avenue at Barker Business Park, Melmerby Green Road, Melmerby for S Scawthorn.

Change of use of arable field to form paddock at land adjacent to 5 South View Cottages, Sharow Lane, Sharow for Mrs Stores-Dale.

Erection of two dwellings including garages and parking spaces (part retrospective) (revised scheme) at Castle View, Hutton Conyers for ME Chapman Children Settlement Fund.