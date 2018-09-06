Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending August 31.

Harrogate

Erection of boundary wall and railings; Formation of patio at 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate for Little Ale House.

Erection of two single storey extensions at The Majestic Hotel, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for Handa.

Demolition of single storey building, erection of 4-storey building comprising 11 apartments with car parking (revised scheme) at Southfield, Station Parade, Harrogate for Mena Developments/Quattro.

Widening of existing pedestrian access to provide access to emergency vehicles at Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for Harrogate 14 Limited.

Alterations to boundary treatment to include removal of existing fencing and erection of replacement fencing and landscaping at Grove Road Community Primary School, Grove Road, Harrogate for C Parkhouse.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 8 (surface water drainage), condition 17 (foul drainage) and condition 19 (water main protection) of planning permission 16/01232/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing girl guiding centre and erection of replacement centre, landscaping, and alterations to existing access at Birk Crag HQ, Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Girl Guiding North Yorkshire West.

Demolition of the conservatory, erection of a single storey extension and replacement and re-siting of a single sectional concrete garage at 17 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate for G Nixon.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 18/02503/FUL - Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of two two storey extensions. Erection of one single storey extension. Erection of infill extension. alteration to fenestration. (revised scheme) at 9 Beckwith Crescent, Harrogate for A Roberts.

Erection of replacement porch (revised scheme) at 15 Harlow Crescent, Harrogate for A Hughes.

Installation of two cameras and associated poles at Asda Stores Limited, Bower Road, Harrogate for ASDA Stores Ltd.

Display of one internally lit fascia board at Adam House, Ripon Way, Harrogate for N Armstrong.

Erection of two single-storey extensions, a two-storey extension, and porch; Formation of fenestration at 6 Daleside Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Rouse.

Erection of single storey garage at 18 Gentian Glade, Harrogate for J Flanigan.

Application for the approval of details required under conditions 20 (travel plan), 22 (contamination remediation scheme), 24 (sound levels) and 28 (ecological mitigation scheme) of planning permission 17/05030/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 3 (approved plans) and condition 14 (approved parking areas) to allow changes to house types of planning permission 15/05478/OUTMAJ - (Outline application for demolition of existing buildings and erection of 88 dwellings with access, landscaping and layout considered) at British Telecom Training Centre, St Georges Walk, Harrogate for Bellway Homes Ltd.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 4 (BREEAM) for planning permission 16/01540/FUL - Demolition of science block and erection of replacement science infill block and single storey link to main building at Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate.

Erection of single storey extension and dormer window at 16 Moorland View, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Harper.

Demolition of existing garage, erection of single storey extension and replacement garage, and alterations to fenestration at 12 Tewit Well Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Nash.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (material samples) of planning consent 6.79.7424.D.FUL - Erection of single storey extension to replace existing single storey extensions, installation of pitched roof to existing two storey extension, installation of ground floor balconies and alterations to fenestration at 12 Beech Grove, Harrogate for M Box.

Application for the replacement of first and second floor windows at The Mews, 23 Beech Grove, Harrogate for H Bickerdike.

Demolition of conservatory and garage; erection of single storey extension; formation of car parking to front at 19 Queens Road, Harrogate for J Longley.

Application for approval of details under conditions 14 (construction management plan), 19 (security), 22 (public open space), 23 (root protection area), 26 (landscaping), 33 (scheme of remediation) and 39 (surface water) of permission 18/00235/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition two (approved drawings) of planning permission 16/01240/FULMAJ to allow for alterations to approved plans at land comprising part of OS field 6228 Ripon Road, Killinghall for Linden Homes.

Part variation of condition 11 (offsite highways works) of planning permission 17/00094/OUTMAJ to allow rewording of condition at Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate for Beckwith Knowle Developments Ltd.

Erection of general purpose/machinery storage agricultural building at land comprising field 729284 461507, Ripley for Mr and Mrs Fawcett.

Knaresborough

Demolition of warehouse; Erection of warehouse with associated works to hardstanding and landscaping at Lapicida Grimbald, Crag Close, Knaresborough for J Cherrington.

Installation of lights to illuminate the castle at Knaresborough Castle and Grounds, Knaresborough for Knaresborough Town Council.

Listed building consent for the change of use to the ground floor and cellar from bank (Use class A2) to shop, restaurant/cafe or drinking establishment (Use class A1 /A3/A4). Change of use and refurbishment of coach house from bank (Use class A2) to offices (Use class B1) with internal alterations to include removal and insertion of walls, replacement floor and ceiling structures, blocking up and reinstating of doors and windows and installation of glazed panels and doors. Demolition of rear building attached to Claro Chambers at Claro Chambers, 42 High Street, Knaresborough for CFK Developments.

Erection of four dwellings to include a new pedestrian access point from Berry’s passage at Claro Chambers, 42 High Street, Knaresborough for CFK Developments.

Change of use to the ground floor and cellar from bank (Use class A2) to shop, restaurant/cafe or drinking establishment (Use class A1 /A3/A4). Change of use and refurbishment of coach house from bank (Use class A2) to offices (Use class B1). Demolition of rear building attached to Claro Chambers at Claro Chambers, 42 High Street, Knaresborough for CFK Developments.

Erection of two single storey extensions and a first floor extension; raising roof height to include an additional window, three dormer windows and four velux windows at 14 Scotton Grove, Knaresborough for C Lancaster and MS K Barker.

Change of use of residential institution (use class - C2) to form a dwellinghouse (use class - C3) at 14 Manor Road, Knaresborough for A Graham.

Outline application for erection of 175 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and access considered. All matters reserved except for means of access at land comprising field at 435924 458529 Bar Lane, Knaresborough for Gladman Developments Ltd.

Nidderdale

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for existing use of property as extent of habitable accommodation and domestic curtilage at Crag Lane House, Crag Lane, Felliscliffe for Mr and Mrs Barton.

Demolition of existing extension and detached garden store, and erection of two storey extension at Cragg Hall Farm, High Birstwith for C Thompson.

Siting of static caravan at How Stean Gorge, Stean for S Beer.

Ripon

Change of use of former Yorkshire Bank to restaurant/cafe/drinking establishment (use class A3/A4), to involve alterations to ground floor frontage at Former Yorkshire Bank, 36 Market Place, Ripon for Bridgehouse Properties.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 5 Darnborough Gate, Ripon for S Clarkson.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) and condition 4 (materials) of planning permission 17/02429/REM - Reserved matters application under outline permission 6.31.74.H.OUT for erection of 3 terraced dwellings with associated parking at Land East of 21 Stonebridgegate, Ripon for Messrs Timothy Grey; John Bintcliffe.

Erection of single storey extension at 5 Freemantle Place, Ripon for G Hill.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (external materials) of permission 16/04989/FULMAJ - Demolition of existing building and erection of retirement living housing (category II type accommodation), communal facilities, landscaping and car parking at site of police station, North Street, Ripon for McCarthy and Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd.