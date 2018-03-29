Planning applications

The following planning were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending March 23.

Harrogate

Demolition of single storey extension; Erection of single storey extension; Erection of second floor hip to gable extension at 11 Coniston Road, Harrogate for T Wilcock.

Erection of single and two storey extensions, detached garage and replacement porch, conversion of garage to form additional living accommodation at 49A Kent Road, Harrogate for R Hopkinson.

Erection of single storey extension at 13 Birk Crag Court, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ware.

Application for approval of details required under condition 6 (sample materials) and 13 (floor levels) of permission 17/04372/FUL - Erection of a detached dwelling and garage with associated parking (site area 0.16ha) at land East of 43 Rutland Drive, Harrogate for J Shaw.

Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey extension at 22 Dragon Avenue, Harrogate for C Blyth.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 17 (Separate drainage systems), 18 (Surface water drainage plans), 19 (Foul water drainage plans), 20 (Scheme for restricting the rate of development flow runoff), 21 (Scheme for all surface water flows) and 22 (Exceedance Flow Plan) of planning permission 17/04455/FULMAJ - Demolition of warehouse and offices; Erection of warehousing, offices and distribution centre; Formation of associated parking and hardstanding; Installation of fencing, gate and cycle shelter and landscaping at Pagoda House, Plumpton Park, Harrogate for Taylors of Harrogate.

Erection of single storey extension, removal of external chimney. Alteration to fenestration. Alteration to external finish material at 48 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Mayo.

Display of one halo-lit Fascia sign and one internally illuminated hanging sign at 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate for S Enebe.

Listed building consent for internal alterations to reconfigure the existing internal layout to include: removal of existing bar servery area, faux fire place, booth seat, part removal of raised area and formation of new seating area. Creation of two new door openings, extend both sides of wall inbetween to incorporate false feature fire place and hearths. Formation of three drinks podiums built into steps at White Hart Hotel, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for White Hart Hotel.

Remove retail sign canopy, restore original shop front, re instate adjacent entrance door. First and second floors, change of use from A1 shop to B1 office. Rear roof conversion to provide new B1 office floor. Existing single storey rear lean to roof, to be replaced with walk on timber decked flat roof and cedar balustrade. Cedar cladding added to rear lean to walls, and in panels to adjacent steel work at 5 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate for C Paddey.

Display of an internally illuminated fascia sign and a non-illuminated hanging sign at Unit 5 Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate for T Bindloss.

Change of use of public highway to form outside seating area for siting of four tables and eight chairs at Caffe - Lago Di Como, 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate for A Cavanato.

Erection of single storey extension with mezzanine and alterations to fenestration at 12 Ripley Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Savege.

Erection of first floor extension. Alterations to roof including new roof light. Alterations to fenestration. (revised scheme) at 3 Firs Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Abbs.

Demolition of conservatory. Erection of two storey extension. Erection of single storey extension with first floor terrace. Erection of porch extension. Revised scheme at 7 Almsford Walk, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Williams.

Application for the removal of condition 17 (code for sustainable homes design) and condition 18 (code for sustainable homes constructed) of planning permission 14/02737/EIAMAJ - Outline application for erection of 600 dwellings, primary school, community/retail facilities and open space with access considered (Site Area 27.8ha) (resubmission) at land at grid reference 427444 455651 Penny Pot Lane, Killinghall for Persimmon Homes.

Erection of nine dwellings and demolition of existing industrial buildings at White House Farm, Burley Bank Road, Killinghall for Ailsa 3 Ventures Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (external cladding), 4 (window and doors), 6 (rooflight), 7 (building performance values) of permission 6.92.213.C.FUL - Conversion of ancillary outbuilding for independent living at Foxhill Keepers Cottage, Skipton Road, Hampsthwaite for F Illingsworth.

Knaresborough

Approval of details required under condition 3 (front elevation materials) of permission 17/01322/LB - Listed Building Application for change of use of estate agency (Use Class - A2) to dwellinghouse (Use Class - C3) with formation of two roof lights, fenestration, internal walls, internal doorways and parking; Alterations to fenestration and boundary wall; Infill of internal doorways; Landscaping; Removal of shop front, gate and internal partitions; Various internal works at Dacre Son And Hartley, 97 High Street, Knaresborough for B Gray.

Erection of single storey garage extension at 3 Appleby Green, Knaresborough for D Caldwell.

Demolition of dwelling; Erection of replacement dwelling; Installation of access gates; Siting of temporary static caravan at Appledorn, Lands Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Wytchard.

Demolition of conservatory. Erection of single storey rear extension at 129 Manor Road, Knaresborough for JV Leachman.

Erection of five dwellings with formation of vehicular access, hard standing and landscaping at land comprising field at 432684 458707 New Road, Scotton for L Campbell.

Application for a certificate of lawfulness for the erection of extension at 2 Hillside Cottages, Main Street, Scotton for J Jowett.

Erection of single storey extension. Revised scheme at The Cottage, Main Street, Scotton for S Lockwood.

Application for non-material amendment to allow changes to porch fenestration of planning permission 15/04857/FUL - Erection of two storey extension and porch extension, demolition of conservatory and garage, alterations to existing dormers and alterations to fenestration including installation of rooflights and juliet balcony at The Shealing, Forest Moor Drive, Forest Moor, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Dix.

Temporary erection and use of a structure for the storage of bayled recyclate arising from the existing AWRP facility granted under planning permission NY/2011/0326/ENV and for the construction and use of an additional 26 staff car parking spaces at Allerton Park Quarry, Marton Cum Grafton, Knaresborough for North Yorkshire County Council.

Nidderdale

Conversion of out-buildings to create two dwelling houses at The Moss, Wreaks Road, Birstwith for D Gaunt.

Application for the approval of details required under conditions 3 (Stonework), 4 (Slate) and 6 (Highways) of permission 17/01762/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling with integral double garage and modifications to existing highway crossing at enclosed land West of Springfield Terrace, Burnt Yates for J Morris.

Erection of five timber cabins, creation of new access and parking at Corn Close, Low Wath Road to Wath Bridge, Pateley Bridge for JAS and SA Church.

Conversion of a redundant agricultural barn to a single dwelling at Kings Head Barn, Middlesmoor for Ramsden.

Ripon

Listed building application for the erection of single storey extension at The Coach House, 4 The Old Palace, Ripon for T Wray.

Reserved matters for demolition of existing buildings and the erection of five dwellings with access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale considered under outline permission 17/03261/OUT at SJM Joinery Uk Ltd, Wilburne House, Hincks Hall Lane, Markington for SJM Joinery.

Installation of 2.1m metal heras fence with landscaping to replace timber fence, removal of pedestrian access gate, formation of new vehicular access at Ripon City AFC, Mallorie Park Drive, Ripon for G Camplejohn.

Installation of a 10.8m radio mast supporting three antennas and equipment, Formation of equipment enclosure at Masham Telephone Exchange, Red Lane, Masham for Arqiva Ltd.

Erection of two dwellings with proposed new access at land comprising field at 430452 463555 Church Lane, South Stainley for Moore.

Demolition of conservatory. Erection of two storey extension at Spring Bank, Station Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Dunn.

Application for non-material amendment to fully enclose the open aspect of the store and relocate the door to the front elevation for practical reasons of planning consent 6.19.42.E.PDUCO - Erection of oak garden store at Manor Barn, Galphay for M Phillips.