Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending December 29.

Harrogate

Demolition of garage. Erection of single storey wraparound extension. Alteration to boundary access at 69 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate for A Limbert.

Erection of single storey extension, erection of first floor extension, formation of terracing and formation of fenestration at 55 Wayside Walk, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lambert.

Approval of details under condition 11 (external lighting report and plans) of planning permission 15/05537/FUL - Erection of building to accommodate industrial units which fall within use class B2 (General Industrial) and B8 (Storage and Distribution) of the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987 (as amended) at site of Harrogate Auto Centre, Ripon Road, Harrogate for M McCarthy.

Construction of single dwelling, studio and garage with associated car parking and amenity space at land at Walton Place, Walton Place, Pannal for Mr McNicholas.

Felling of 1 ash (T1), 1 lime (T2) and 1 horse chestnut (T3) to rear of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 Oakdale Mews, Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Mr Rutherford.

Lateral reduction (by 1.5m) and crown clean of Maple tree within Tree Preservation Order 17/0024 at 62 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for D Bornstein.

Crown lift (by 4m) of beech tree within Tree Preservation Order 25/1997 at The Kestrel, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Mitchells And Butlers Plc.

Knaresborough

Application for approval of details required in condition 7 (parking/storage), 10 (contamination), 11 (EV strategy), 13 (dust mitigation), 14 (root protection), 17 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 18 (boundry treatments), 21 (Secured by Design), 22 (excavation) and 24 (Scheme of Investigation) of planning permission 16/03678/FULMAJ - Demolition of an existing abattoir and the erection of nine new dwellings with formation of new vehicular access, hardstanding and associated landscaping and felling of 1 hawthorn tree within the Knaresborough Conservation Area (site area 0.2ha)(Revised scheme)(Revised description) at Abattoir Castle, Ings Road, Knaresborough for Mr Snodgrass.

Erection of agricultural barn at Branton Court, Shaw Lane, Farnham for S Parkin.

Nidderdale

Demolition of garage and demolition of two single storey extensions. Erection of garage and erection of two storey wraparound extension and alteration to fenestration. Alteration to access, formation of hardstanding and boundary wall at Ivy Cottage, Crake Lane, Darley for J Shuffe.

Erection of single and two storey extensions, formation of access to basement, store and alterations to fenestration (Revised Scheme) at Knott House Farm, Panorama Walk, Pateley Bridge for Mr and Mrs Smith.

Erection of detached stables and tack room at 3 Harewell View, Harewell Close, Glasshouses for Mr Ainsworth.

Ripon

Erection of extension to industrial building and installation of rainwater tank at Unit 1, Masham Business Park, Fearby Road, Masham for G Jameson.

Outline planning application with all matters reserved for the erection of 21 dwellings off Turnpike Lane, including eight affordable homes and a village shop at land comprising field at 445125 450413 Turnpike Lane, Bickerton for D Noble Ltd.

Erection of detached oak framed garage and replacement of brick gable to existing accommodation in coursed limestone to match main building at Jonty Beck House, Apron Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Carter.

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending December 22.

harrogate

Demolition of garage and garden room, erection of single storey extension and double garage at 25 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate for Mr Innes.

Non-material amendment to allow revised roof pitch, hip added to rear and side and gable to front of planning permission 17/03436/FUL - erection of single storey extension to form wraparound and formation of decking at 61 Beech Road, Harrogate for M Ropka.

Erection of single storey extension at 57 Heather Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Darroch.

Crown reduction (by 2m), removal of deadwood and crown clean of 1 horse chestnut tree and crown reduction (by 2m) and crown clean of 1 plum tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 12A Wheatlands Road, Harrogate for Mr Syson.

Reduce to existing pollarding position of 23 Lime trees T1-T23 within Tree Preservation Order 11/1988 at 32 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate for D Brooks.

Application for approval of details required under Condition 3 (landscaping scheme for felling including date and replacement details) of planning permission 17/02836/FUL-Erection of replacement boundary fence, access gates and replacement dormer extension and felling of 1 Prunus tree within the Harrogate conservation area at Meadowcroft, 2 St James Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Needle.

Non-Material Amendment to allow provision of cricket pitch and Trim Trail and installation of solar panels to planning permission 17/01577/FULMAJ - Change of use of agricultural land to form sports and recreational pitches, erection of associated pavilion, formation of access on to A61, associated car parking and landscaping and various tree works to various trees within group G1 of Tree Preservation Order R48/2012 at land comprising field At 431173 451999 Leeds Road, Pannal for Pannal Sports JFC.

Demolition of garage and erection of two storey extension, erection of single storey extension, alteration to fenestration and erection of detached garage at 160 Walton Park, Pannal for G Ellison.

Retrospective application for the partial conversion of integral garage to additional living accommodation and formation of fenestration at 12 Cranesbill Close, Killinghall for S Shaw.

Knaresborough

Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey extension with five roof lights at 28 Abbey Crags Way, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Woolston.

Outline application for 12 dwellings with access considered from Bar Lane at land comprising field at grid reference 435478 458582 Bar Lane, Knaresborough for Gleeson Developments.

Nidderdale

Erection of three shepherd’s huts and one utility hut; Installation of package treatment plant; Formation of parking and associated groundworks and landscaping at Cruck Cottage, Wath Road, Pateley Bridge for Mr and Mrs Spence.

Installation of roof lights at 1 The Old Courthouse, Church Street, Pateley Bridge for R Burnett.

Erection of one dwelling and alterations to dry stone boundary wall at Byril Farm, Lupton Bank, Glasshouses for Mr Blogg.

Ripon

Deletion of conditions 4 and 5 (BREEAM certificates) of permission 16/04468/FULMAJ - Erection of staff amenity and office building, removal of outbuildings, tank and weighbridge and formation of access steps and carparking at Ripon Select Foods Ltd, Dallamires Way, North Ripon for Ripon Select Foods Ltd.

Outline application with all matters reserved for the construction of a new petrol filling station comprising demolition of existing buildings including new forecourt building with ancillary convenience store and ATM, 6 petrol pump islands and associated canopy and new A1/A3 drive thru unit at former site of Calverts Carpets, Unit 2, 2 Hutton Bank, Ripon for Euro Garages Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (colour treatment) of permission 17/04599/FUL - Erection of two sheds and three timber posts with chains and festoon lighting between posts and boundary walls at 6 Old Market Place, Ripon for Greene King PLC.

Demolition of sunroom and erection of single storey extension and loft conversion at 19 Whitcliffe Grove, Ripon for S Abbott.

Erection of first-floor and two-storey extensions at 24 Doublegates Green, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Kelly.

Outline planning application for the conversion of existing bakery to form three dwellings with access, landscaping, layout and scale considered at 24 Westgate, Ripon for K Davill.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) for permission 16/05603/FULMAJ to allow for increased height of light industrial units and minor changes to house types and layout at Ash Grove Industrial Estate, Ash Grove, Ripon for Mandale Homes Ltd.

Listed building consent for the installation of replacement single glazed painted timber windows and doors to match the existing of the main building and adjacent building. Installation of replacement double glazed UPVC windows and doors, including solid insulating panels to match existing of the Leon Smallwood Unit at Ripon And District Hospital, Firby Lane, Ripon for NHS Property Services Ltd.