Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending December 8.

Harrogate

Alterations to fenestration, removal of ventilation grill and other works at Harlow Carr Gardens, Crag Lane, Harrogate for the Royal Horticultural Society.

Demolition of detached garage, car port and greenhouse. Erection of two storey garage, car port and greenhouse at Rutland Court, 126 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Emsley.

Erection of single storey extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation at 26 Heath Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Bursell.

Application for the approval of details required under condition 6 (site compound) of planning permission 17/02099/FUL - Conversion of existing hotel and coach house to form six apartments and one dwelling, demolition of garage and formation of cycle store at The Bijou, 17 Ripon Road, Harrogate for R Dyson.

Application for non-material amendment to allow reposition of the roof lantern of planning permission 17/01733/FUL - Erection of single storey extension to form accessible bedroom and wet room for independent living, and erection of single storey extension to replace existing conservatory at 19 Chelmsford Road, Harrogate for G Wood.

Display of two non-illuminated freestanding signs on Wetherby Road entrance (revised scheme) at Regional Agricultural Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate for Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Display of two internally illuminated box fascia signs on the corners of the south and east elevations at first and second floor offices, Spa House, Hookstone Park, Harrogate for Platinum HPL.

Outline planning application with access considered for up to 350 dwellings with associated infrastructure works and open space on land south of Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate at land comprising field at 427408 455323 Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate for Linden Limited and Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd.

Display of an externally illuminated projecting sign at 45-47 Parliament Street, Harrogate for The Cat’s Pyjamas.

Demolition of garage, and erection of replacement boundary fence and gates at Flat 2, 3 Lancaster Road, Harrogate for Mr Wilson.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/03951/FUL - Installation of UPVC windows at 24 Kings Road, Harrogate for R Fearnley.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (sample materials) of planning consent 6.79.3070.G.FUL - Installation of upvc windows to replace existing timber windows at Arden House Hotel, 69-71 Franklin Road, Harrogate for M Holliday.

Demolition of garage and erection of annex building at 15 Spring Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Sharp.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (tree protection); condition 4 (materials); condition 5 (landscaping); condition 6 (landscape management); condition 8 (site access); condition 9 (access visibility); condition 11 (wheel washing); condition 12 (highway survey); condition 13 (construction management plan) of planning permission 15/03934/FUL - Erection of a dwelling with erection of wall and fences and formation of associated access and landscaping at land South East of Linden Lea, Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Slater.

Erection of two storey extension. Erection of a replacement single storey garage extension. Alterations to fenestration at 3 Firs Drive, Harrogate for Mr Thong.

Demolition of garage, erection of two storey extension with room in roof over, erection of single storey extension, porch extension and conversion of loft including installation of dormer windows and alterations to fenestration at 19 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wilson.

Erection of single storey extension at 12 Larkfield Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs James.

Change of use from carpet storage to office use (use class - B1) at Stores Spa Street, Harrogate for K West.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 4 (highways), 5 (access surfacing), 12 (highways), 13(surface water drainage), 15 (highway condition survey), and 35 (surface water drainage) of planning permission 16/01240/FULMAJ - Erection of 43 dwellings with associated open space, car parking and vehicular access (site area 1.6 ha) at land comprising part of OS field 6228 Ripon Road, Killinghall for Linden Homes West Yorkshire.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (landscaping), 5 and 6 (materials) of planning permission 16/03651/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 233 dwellings including public open space and allotments in respect of southern part of development approved under outline application 14/02737/EIAMAJ dated 13/03/2015 (site area 9.7ha) (Revised layout and details) at land at grid reference 427444 455651 Penny Pot Lane, Killinghall for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension at 2 Hillside Road, Pannal for Pannal Dental Clinic.

Knaresborough

Change of use of land from 24 touring caravan pitches to allow siting of 25 static holiday caravans with associated hard standing at Lido Leisure Park, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for Lido Leisure Parks Ltd.

Listed building consent to form a four inch opening through the external building wall for a domestic flue pipe at the first floor at 23 Castlegate, Knaresborough for EI Group PLC.

Erection of two storey extension at 14 Crestholme Close, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Ostler.

Outline planning application for comprehensive development of the site to provide a new settlement comprising: Buildings/floor space for up to 2,750 residential units (use class C3) inclusive of up to 12,077 sqm of floorspace for a retirement village (use class C3 and/or C2); Up to 2,000 sq.m of retail floor space (use class A1); Up to 1,700 sq.m of floorspace for financial and professional services, restaurants and cafes, drinking establishments, and hot food takeaways (use classes A2/A3/A4/A5); Up to 5,200 sq.m of floorspace for non-residential institutions, including education (two primary schools), nursery/crèche, health facilities (use class D1); Up to 8,500 sq.m of leisure facilities and community building(s) (use class D2); Up to 6,000 sq.m / 120 bedrooms hotel (use class C1); Up to 2,500 sq.m for offices (use class B1); Open space / landscaping/outdoor sport/recreation facilities); Car park and railway halt at former Goldsborough Station; Infrastructure (including roads and utilities); and site preparation and associated works at Flaxby Golf Club, York Road, Flaxby for Flaxby Park Ltd & Messers R, M, J And N Alton.

Demolition of an outbuilding and two porches and erection of a two storey side extension at Measum House, Moor Lane, Arkendale for G Marshall.

Erection of first floor extension, single storey extension and two storey extension. Alterations to fenestration at Oaklands Cottage, High Street, Whixley for Mr and Mrs Watkins-Wright.

Nidderdale

Erection of agriculutral storage building at Shepherds Lodge Farm, Hartwith for D Smith.

Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of a dwelling and bat mitigation building at Birchwood Kalashandy Warehouse to The Whinfields, Summerbridge for Mr and Mrs MacArthur.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestrations an omission of external staircase of planning permission 17/01762/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling with integral double garage and modifications to existing highway crossing at enclosed land west of Springfield Terrace, Burnt Yates for J Morris.

Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of three dwellings with associated car parking at Primrose Bungalow, Main Street, Darley for J Mawer.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (ground survey) of planning permission 17/03753/FUL - Change of use of agricultural barn (use class - sui generis) to education centre (use class - D1); Installation of package treatment plant, two solar panels; Alteration to fenestration; Formation of rooflights, parking and landscaping. Landscaping at Humberstone Bank, Redlish Road, Padside for J Grayshon.

Installation of three roof lights and replacement of pitched roof with flat roof and roof lantern at Cornerstones, 8 Potters Field, Darley for Mr and Mrs Swires.

Ripon

Conversion of offices to form 11 apartments, alterations to roof pitch and extension of flat roof, alterations to fenestration and bin store at Highfield House, Hemsworth Walk, Ripon for Mr Snowden.

Installation of replacement single glazed painted timber windows and doors to match the existing of the main building and adjacent building. Installation of replacement double glazed UPVC windows and doors, including solid insulating panels to match existing of the Leon Smallwood Unit at Ripon and District Hospital, Firby Lane, Ripon for NHS Property Services Ltd.

Conversion of the first and second floors, and erection of second floor extension to form two flats at 7 Westgate, Ripon for B Grainger.

Listed building consent for the erection of a second floor extension, installation of five rooflights and various internal alterations to form two flats at 7 Westgate, Ripon for Mr Grainger.