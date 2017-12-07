Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending December 1.

harrogate

Retrospective application for the erection of timber boundary fence at Village Farm Caravan Site, Harrogate for Bilton Caravan Park.

Application for approval of details required under condition 14 (Belzona Travel Policy) of permission 15/00937/FULMAJ - Erection of warehouse and distribution building with associated service yard, parking and landscaping at Belzona

International Limited, Claro Road, Harrogate for Belzona Polymerics Ltd.

Resurfacing of existing car park, creation of new perimeter kerbs, erection of railings and installation of bollards and lampstands at 80 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate for NHS Property Services Ltd.

Display of a non -illuminated information sign to front elevation at 80 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate for NHS Property Services Ltd.

Erection of a dwelling and formation of associated landscaping, hardstanding and access (revised scheme) at 73 Wedderburn Road, Harrogate for A Marston.

Retention of 3G playing pitch, demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand, and development of a clubhouse, turnstiles, extension to the family stand, extension to the south stand, new seated terraces to the north east and east, office building, floodlighting scheme and associated access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Harrogate Town AFC.

Erection of one dwelling including felling of four apple trees, two plum trees and one lilac tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 Oakdale, Harrogate for E Todd.

Erection of three and two storey extensions, formation of raised terrace with canopy and external access steps, erection of detached garden structure and alterations to fenestration at 68 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Illingworth.

Application for non - material amendment to allow the reduction of the stone quions course height and additional roof lights to duplex flats of planning permission 14/02179/FUL - Conversion of offices and residential apartments to form six self-contained apartments, erection of four storey extension to form five self contained apartments and formation of vehicle parking and various tree works to include felling, pruning, crown lifting and pollarding within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 4-6 South Park Road, Harrogate for S Padgett.

Conversion of basement to form one apartment, formation of lightwell and alterations to the fenestration at 13 Dragon Parade, Harrogate for F Sarginson.

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for erection of a single storey extension at 1 Oak Farm Cottages, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for S Greenwood.

Erection of single storey extension and erection of dormer extension. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of detached garage. Alterations to fenestration at 3 Plompton Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wright.

Change of use of existing retail/restaurant (use class - A1/A3) to form retail/drinking establishment (use class - A1/A4) at The Pantry, 5-7 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate for A Gausden.

Erection of substation at Springfield Court, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for S Hepden.

Display of two externally illuminated fascia signs, one non-illuminated roundel fascia sign, one projecting sign with halo illumination at 18-22 Albert Street, Harrogate for Farrow And Ball Ltd.

Painting of shopfront, installation of replacement awnings and installation of air conditioning units at 18-22 Albert Street, Harrogate for Farrow And Ball Ltd.

Listed building consent for installation of replacement air conditioning unit and access hatch, alterations to rear walkway and painting of shopfront and side door and internal works to include erection and removal of stud partitions, erection of suspended ceiling grids, overboard to existing ceilings and cable trays, installation of floor finishes, painting of internal walls and ceilings at 1 Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate for Nationwide Building Society.

Application for a certificate of lawfulness for rear elevation modifications and new rooflights at 7 Beechwood Crescent, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Simkins.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (sample) of planning consent 6.79.13463.FUL - Installation of rooflight and replacement timber windows at Flat 3 Southlands, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate for Aspect Architecture.

Erection of one dwelling and felling to 1 Sycamore tree within G2 of Tree Preservation Order 25/2010 at garage south of Ashmore Quarry Lane, Harrogate for G Kirkpatrick.

Application for non - material amendment to allow the relocation of the building (approx 776mm) of planning permission 16/02587/FUL - Installation of borehole headworks, water treatment building and water storage tank at RAF Menwith Hill, Main Street, Menwith Hill Camp, Harrogate for Defence Infrastructure Organisation.

Outline application for the erection of 52 dwellings at land adjoining Spring Lane Farm, Pannal with access considered at Spring Lane Farm, Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate for DH Land Strategy.

Erection of three storey extension, conversion of attic, porch, rooflights and alterations to fenestration at 2 Leadhall Gardens, Harrogate for J Wastling.

Knaresborough

Variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of permission 17/02116/FUL - Erection of two storey extension and single storey extension to garage to allow alterations to extension and fenestration at 46 Farndale Road, Knaresborough for Rev Hicks.

Demolition of attached conservatory and erection of single storey extension with four roof lights at 2 Old Penny Gate, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Gill.

Erection of two storey extension at Orchard House, Hazelheads Lane, Knaresborough for Mr Knight.

Change of use from paddock land (use class sui generis) to residential curtilage (use class C3) and erection of fencing at Lingerfield Barn, Market Flat Lane, Scotton for A Gibson.

Siting of shipping container at land comprising Staveley Nature Reserve, Staveley for N Horton.

Nidderdale

Outline application for erection of two detached dwellings with access considered at land comprising field at 426754 461573 Law Lane, Clint for R Atkins.

Change of use of land to allow for the siting of 12 holiday static caravans at Ripley Caravan Park, Ripley for Ripley Caravan Park.

Erection of stables and tackroom and change of use of land from agricultural to equestrian at Rayners Barn, Grayston Plain Lane, Felliscliffe for J Metcalf.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/04569/FUL - Erection of single storey extension and replacement roof and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at Rayners Barn, Grayston Plain Lane, Felliscliffe for A Metcalfe.

Erection of two storey extension; installation of rooflights; formation of external staircase and associated groundworks and landscaping at Brow Top Barn, Thornthwaite Brow, Thornthwaite for Mr Armistead.

Ripon

Display of non-illuminated fascia sign to the side elevation and a non-illuminated hanging sign to the front elevation at Bridge House, 29 Bondgate Green, Ripon for Bridge House Dental.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 18 Kingstonia Gardens, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Ross.

Installation of kitchen extractor (revised scheme) at Black Swan, Fearby for S McCourt.

Demolition of existing extensions and erection of replacement extension at 39 High Street, Boroughbridge for Ion Dyson Ltd.

Outline application for 150 dwellings with access considered, with associated infrastructure works and open space at land comprising field at 431401 469281, Knaresborough Road, Littlethorpe for Taylor Wimpey UK Limited and Mr and Mrs Abel.

NYCC consultation on proposed diversion of footpath no. 15.75/20 at Mossie Mire, Laverton at Mossie Mire House, Laverton for North Yorkshire County Council.

Installation of sewage treatment plant at Hill Top Farm, Sawley for L Tinsley.

Application for approval of details required under condition 23 (drainage) and condition 25 (BREEAM design stage assessment) of planning permission 16/04660/FULMAJ - Erection of event facility building to include supporting restaurant, formation of car park and service area with access bridge, erection of substation and alterations to Japanese Garden at Grantley Hall, Stephenson Bridge to Grantley Hall And West Lodge, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.

Erection of two storey extension at Stoneacre Winksley, Banks Road, Galphay for Mr Lupton.

Approval of details required under condition 5 (tree root protection) of planning consent 6.32.85.G.FUL - Conversion of outbuilding to form home office, involving erection of single storey extension and installation of replacement fenestration at Redwood New Road, Sharow for E Parsons.