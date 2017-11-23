Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending November 17.

harrogate

Non-material amendment to allow installation of window to south-west elevation at basement level of planning permission 17/02423/FUL - Erection of single and two storey extensions, replacement roof and retaining wall, alterations to fenestration, partial conversion of garage to form utility, rendering of walls, formation of hardstanding and parking and raised lawn at 8 Dale Bank, Harrogate for R Whitfield.

Erection of single storey extension at 11 Plantation Terrace, Harrogate for D Hall.

Erection of single storey extension, canopy and raised terrace at 38 Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Garrett.

Erection of one dwelling at 6 Oak Terrace, Harrogate for P Mancey.

Display of an internally illuminated fascia sign and an internally illuminated projecting sign to front elevation at The Kiosk, 39A Parliament Street, Harrogate for Growlers Beer Ltd.

Conversion of 34 and 34a to form one shop and alterations to shop front at 34 and 34A Parliament Street, Harrogate for Appleton Estates Limited.

Erection of rear extension with access steps, perimeter wall and balustrade, installation of awning, bench, planting and terrace umbrella, repositioning of main entrance and existing canopy and alterations to fenestration at Harrogate Brasserie, 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate for Timothy Taylor & Co Ltd.

Conversion of one dwelling to form two dwellings at Flat 109, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for R Jackson.

Erection of single storey extension with rooflight at 30 Valley Road, Harrogate for S Wright.

Demolition of existing commercial units and erection of commercial units with 12 apartments at rear of 15 to 23 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for Albert Hymas Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under condition 7 (demolition method statement), 14 (demolition and construction stage statements) of permission 17/00730/FULMAJ - Demolition of Lambert House and erection of 12 apartments with parking and communal areas and improvements to the highway (amended scheme) at site of Lambert House, 108 Station Parade, Harrogate for G Ledden.

Demolition of existing building and erection of four apartments with associated access and car parking at 4 Belford Road, Harrogate for R Vauvelle.

Installation and operation of a battery energy storage facility within a green fenced enclosure at The Hydro, Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate for Enstor Power (UK) Limited.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (sample materials) of permission 17/03537/FUL - Change of use of gymnasium (Use class D2- assembly and leisure) to form display studio for staff (Use class B1-business) to include erection of single storey extension and replacement roof and alterations to fenestration. (Revised scheme) at Unit 2 South Barn, The Old Stables, Harrogate for D Saltmarsh.

Erection of two storey extension with alterations to fenestration at 4 Quarry Oval, Quarry Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hussain.

Erection of single storey wraparound extension at 34 Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hunter.

Erection of single storey extension at 21 Teasel Grove, Harrogate for W Gill.

Outline application for the erection of one dwelling with access considered at Scriven Stones, Forest Lane Head, Harrogate for C Seed.

Erection of two storey extension with terracing and alterations to fenestration at Stray Lodge, 7 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Malone.

Erection of a side/rear extension with terracing at 39 Leeds Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Dilley.

Knaresborough

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission 15/01691/FULMAJ - Demolition/removal of existing buildings, erection of 78 dwellings with associated access and landscaping works to allow layout and landscaping amendments at land comprising field at 435533 458250 Beech Grove, Knaresborough for Avant Homes.

Erection of single storey extension at 4 York Lane, Knaresborough for R Vandenburg.

Application for approval of details required under condition 17 (wheel washing), condition 18 (on site parking), condition 23 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) and condition 24 (construction traffic) for planning application 17/01199/FULMAJ Demolition of existing food retail unit and erection of a new food retail unit with associated car parking, landscaping and amended access. (revised plans) at site of the Co Operative, Chain Lane, Knaresborough for B Piggott.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (landscaping), condition 22 (ground levels), condition 25 (condition survey) for planning application 17/01199/FULMAJ Demolition of existing food retail unit and erection of a new food retail unit with associated car parking, landscaping and amended access. (revised plans) at site of the Co Operative, Chain Lane, Knaresborough for B Piggott.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (ground works), 6 (wheel wash), 7 (parking and storage), 10 (land contamination), 11 (drainage), 13 (electric vehicle charging), 14 (noise report) of permission 16/04215/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for the demolition of existing structures and erection of 14 dwellings with all matters reserved (Site area 0.24ha) at Unit 1 Hambleton Grove Industrial Estate, Hambleton Grove, Knaresborough for V&A Property Group.

Retention of outbuilding to be used for massage therapy business at 6 Mire Syke Grove, Mire Syke Lane, Scotton for K McKenzie.

Installation of dormer extension and alterations to fenestration at Woodland House, Midgeley Lane, Goldsborough for Mr and Mrs Lyon.

Nidderdale

Erection of single storey extension with two storey annex, erection of first-floor extension, installation and enlargement of dormer windows and alterations to fenestration at Overdale Knox Park, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Rossiter.

Variation of conditions 2, 12 and 13 (parts a, b and c) of permission 14/02612/FULMAJ (Erection of 56 dwellings) to allow change of external materials at land comprising field at 425886 458426 Brookfield Crescent, Hampsthwaite for BDW Trading Ltd.

Non-material amendment to allow alterations to porch and fenestration; Installation of rooflights to planning permission 16/02142/FUL - Erection of two dwellings (site area 0.06 ha) at Street Record Cruet Fold, Hampsthwaite for J Ellis.

Change of use of residential (Use class - C3) and agricultural (Use class - sui generis) land to form storage for forestry machinery and equipment (Use class - sui generis) at Hareville House, Kettlesing for J Knox.

Variation of condition 4 of permission no 16/04509/REM to allow the change in materials for the windows at Old Church Lane Cottage, Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge for K Burton.

Erection of single storey extension at Well House Cottage, Ripon Road, Pateley Bridge for C Denham.

Ripon

Erection of wraparound extension with alterations to fenestration and erection of detached garage at Avalon, 14 Primrose Drive, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Aikman.

Variation of condition 3 (Approved layout) of planning permission 15/04740/OUT - Erection of three dwellings, formation of access with access and layout considered (site area 0.29 ha) at land west of Lupat Grange, Palace Road, Ripon for Hopperton Homes Ltd.

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permission 17/01466/FUL - Conversion and extension of East Lodge to form a training facility and a security office in connection with Grantley Hall Hotel, with associated parking and landscaping - to allow amendments to details at East Lodge, Grantley Hall, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.

Listed building application for the removal of internal wall between the kitchen and passageway and erect two glass screen walls, one inside the back door of the house and one between the current entrance passageway and inner hall at Sleningford Park, North Stainley for E Bryant.

Listed building consent for the erection of single detached garage at Methodist Chapel, Mickley for Mowbray Design Investments Ltd.

Erection of single detached garage at Methodist Chapel, Mickley for Mowbray Design Investments Ltd.

Demolition of Existing Buildings and Erection of 87 dwellings, associated access and associated works at Site Of Riverside Sawmills Valuation Lane, Boroughbridge for Linden Homes Ltd.

Variation of condition 2 (plans) to allow addition of second floor, porch and covered alleyway between properties of permission 17/01932/FUL - Erection of one attached dwelling with associated car parking at 1 Spring Garden Cottages, York Road, Boroughbridge for N Milner.

Erection of two storey extension and formation of fenetration at Beechley, Minskip Road, Boroughbridge for J Stork.

Erection of two storey extension at Acorns, Skelton On Ure for A Speight.