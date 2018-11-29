Plan to build 36 new homes at Goldsborough set to be approved by Harrogate council

A field on the edge of the village of Goldsborough could be transformed into a hive of activity if a 36 house development at the site goes ahead.

Councillors at Tuesday’s planning committee meeting voted in favour of deferring a decision on an outline application for the Station Road development pending a list of legal requirements.

The application for a 36 dwelling development at the site was initially rejected by council on April 4 this year, with council officers citing that the proposed vehicular access off of York Road would have an unacceptably harmful impact on heritage listed gate piers and the Goldsborough Conservation Area.

The applicant appealed the decision, with a hearing set to be heard in January 2019.

A revised application was also submitted to council, this one including a revised plan for vehicular access from the north of the site, off of Station Road, negating issues with the gate piers and conservation area.

Councillor Zoe Metcalfe wrote to Harrogate Borough Council’s chief planner for the matter to be determined in front of councillors at a planning committee.

Among the issues concerning locals were the impacts of the proposal on the conservation area, the lack of school places at Goldsborough Primary School, and the perceived negative impact of a cricket boundary fence on the gate piers on York Road.

However, the latest council report conceded that while the development will cause “some harm” to the setting of the village, the benefits of the development outweighed the negatives.

Benefits included the addition of more housing for the district, as well as an expected economic boost for businesses in the township.

A financial contribution of £115,566 would also be required to meet the additional educational needs generated by the development, to be secured by a s106 legal agreement.

During debate, Coun Metcalfe reiterated her position on the development.

“I don’t agree with officers that social and economic benefits outweigh the harm,” she said.

She was in the minority but, with the majority voting in favour of deferring the decision for approval at the hands of the chief planner pending a receipt of a legal agreement to deal with affordable housing provisions, financial contributions towards village halls and education, and future management of surface water drainage.

Lachlan Leeming , Local Democracy Reporting Service