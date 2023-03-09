News you can trust since 1836
Pictures: This is how Harrogate looks in six photographs as snow showers hit today

The snow falling across Harrogate today as the Arctic weather front sweeps across Britain may be persistent, and may carry on for some time, but the impact on life is light – so far.

By Graham Chalmers
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Travelling around the town centre this morning as the wet flurries flutter down, the main routes in and out of town are much quieter than normal.

Many drivers have stayed away having seen the weather forecasts on TV but the roads are free of disruption.

The proof comes in these photographs taken in Harrogate this morning.

Christ Church in Harrogate as snow showers fall this morning.
Traffic near the Empress roundabout in Harrogate today.
The Stray near York Place in Harrogate as snow showers fall this morning.
A quiet James Street in Harrogate during today's snow fall.
Bettys and Parliament Street in Harrogate today.
An almost traffic free Station Parade in Harrogate as snow showers fall this morning.
