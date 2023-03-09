Pictures: This is how Harrogate looks in six photographs as snow showers hit today
The snow falling across Harrogate today as the Arctic weather front sweeps across Britain may be persistent, and may carry on for some time, but the impact on life is light – so far.
Travelling around the town centre this morning as the wet flurries flutter down, the main routes in and out of town are much quieter than normal.
Many drivers have stayed away having seen the weather forecasts on TV but the roads are free of disruption.
The proof comes in these photographs taken in Harrogate this morning.