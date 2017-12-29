Pictures: Snow in Harrogate and forecast for the weekend December 29 - January 1

The Harrogate district woke up to a covering of snow this morning, and travel disruption is expected to continue with Met Office warnings for snow in place into this afternoon.

Motorists are urged to take care on the roads as conditions could worsen today.

Yorkshire Ambulance Tweeted: "Please take care on the roads today. If you have to travel allow yourself extra time - do not rush in the bad weather."

The Harrogate Bus Company is running a planned Saturday service.

All routes are running, but the service is seeing some delays of around 10 mins to some buses on the 21, 24 & 36 due to road and traffic conditions.

Saltergate Road in Jennyfield is unable to be served by the number 3 service due to snow.

Knaresborough Castle in the snow. Picture by Sgt Andy Graham, @KnaresPolice on Twitter (s).

Trains between York and Leeds via Harrogate are running normally.

Weekend outlook for the Harrogate district

Friday

Amber warning of snow until 11am, yellow warning of snow until 3pm.

Snow in Harrogate on Friday, Decmeber 29.

Min: 2C

Max: 2C

Saturday

Rain through the morning. Becoming bright and breezy, and feeling less cold.

Min: 5C

Max: 8C

Sunday - Monday

It will remain milder throughout, and changeable with spells of rain or showers interspersed with drier, brighter intervals. Windy at times.