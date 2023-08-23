Pictures released show firefighters tackling fire that destroys barn and machinery in Harrogate district village

These pictures show firefighters tackling a fire that destroyed a barn and machinery in a Harrogate district village

The pictures released on the Skipton Fire Station Facebook page show firefighters tackling a fire that was caused by a bonfire that had spread.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Skipton and Tadcaster responded to reports of a fire to a barn and surrounding woodland on Meagill Lane in Blubberhouses at 9.09pm on Monday.

The barn, which measured 60m by 40m, and it’s contents – various farm machinery and vehicles – were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.