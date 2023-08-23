News you can trust since 1836
Pictures released show firefighters tackling fire that destroys barn and machinery in Harrogate district village

Harrogate Fire Station have shared a number of pictures following a fire that destroyed a barn and machinery on Monday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:08 BST
These pictures show firefighters tackling a fire that destroyed a barn and machinery in a Harrogate district village

The pictures released on the Skipton Fire Station Facebook page show firefighters tackling a fire that was caused by a bonfire that had spread.

Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Skipton and Tadcaster responded to reports of a fire to a barn and surrounding woodland on Meagill Lane in Blubberhouses at 9.09pm on Monday.

The barn, which measured 60m by 40m, and it’s contents – various farm machinery and vehicles – were 100 per cent destroyed by the fire.

Fire crews used two hose reel jets, a main jet, ground monitor, thermal imaging camera, lighting, hydraulic cutters and small tools to deal with the incident.

