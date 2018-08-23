Photo club members focus on Autumn programme

Knaresborough Camera Club’s autumn and winter programme kicks off on Wednesday 12 September.

Working with members, the club committee has developed a schedule of workshops and competitions and new guest speakers to inspire novice and more advanced photographers.

New competition themes include landscape, leisure, nature and wet weather as well as an open subject contest. Some competitions will be for digital images only to encourage members who have limited experience of producing prints.

A range of practical evenings will also feature, often linked to competitions and there will be a series of events on back-to-basic camera techniques, how to produce photo books and how to prepare audio visual presentations.

Club chairman Phil Robbins said: “This programme offers something for everyone.

“We want to continue to attract new members by creating a friendly, supportive environment where photography fans can simply enjoy their hobby or take it to a new level.”

The group, which is now in its 52th year, meets at 7.45pm on Wednesdays from September to April at Chain Lane community hub.

Visit www.knaresboroughcameraclub.blogspot.com for more information.